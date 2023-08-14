Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Gadar 2 crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Gadar 2 Box office collection: Movie crosses Rs 100 crore mark After collecting Rs 52 crore on Day 3, the Gadar 2 weekend collections stand at Rs 135 crore. The movie is expected to remain steady on Monday and will jump again on Tuesday, which is a national holiday marking India's 76th Independence Day. The holiday will help the movie cross the Rs 200 crore mark easily.
Also Read: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' earns Rs 135 cr at box office during opening weekend
|Box Office Days
|Gadar 2 Box Office Collection in Crores
|Gadar 2 Box Office Day 1
|Rs. 40.10 crore
|Gadar 2 Box Office Day 3
|Rs. 42.08 crore
|Gadar 2 Box Office Day 3
|Rs. 52 crore
|Gadar 2 Box Office Total Collection
|Rs 135.18 crore