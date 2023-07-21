Home / Entertainment / "Warned you in 1984", Terminator Director James Cameron on dangers of AI

Concerns regarding AI have previously been voiced by James Cameron, who acknowledges that despite its benefits, AI may also result in disastrous outcomes

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Canadian film director James Cameron has expressed concern about rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI), emphasising that his 1984 science fiction blockbuster 'The Terminator' should have been taken as a warning. 

In a CTV News interview, the legendary Hollowood director shared his conviction that the "weaponization" of artificial intelligence could prompt devastating consequences.

As per Cameron, the greatest risk lies in the weaponization of the new innovation. " I feel that we will get into what might be compared to a nuclear arms race with AI. Additionally, the other guys will undoubtedly go after it if we do not, escalating the situation."


The Titanic director said he shares the concern of the industry leaders about AI causing the extinction of the human race as we know it. “I cautioned you all in 1984 and you didn't listen," he told the outlet, referring to his movie 'The Terminator', which revolves around a cybernetic assassin made by a supercomputer known as Skynet.

These warnings have also been shared by leading specialists in the field. Tech behemoths like OpenAI and Google's DeepMind, alongside academics, lawmakers, and business people have called for greater caution related to the dangers posed with AI. They point out that it’s critical to address this challenge on priority, even more than the challenge of pandemics and nuclear war risks.

An open letter endorsed by more than 1,000 specialists and executives, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, has proposed a six-month halt on preparing robust AI systems until their positive outcomes can be guaranteed and risks managed. These worries come from the conviction that AI could present significant dangers to society and humankind at large.

Topics :Terminator 2 in 3DHollywoodartifical intelligence

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

