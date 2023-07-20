Oppenheimer movie set to hit theatres tomorrow, check all details below

Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer movie is set to hit theatres tomorrow, July 21. The movie marks Nolan’s return to an R-rating after 20 years; his last R-rated movie was Insomnia, released in 2002.

Oppenheimer is based on a popular book "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The movie shares the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who played a critical role in the creation of the first nuclear weapons. He is aptly considered the father of the Atomic Bomb.

The movie has already created a lot of buzz among movie lovers, it is generating immense anticipation as one of the best movies of 2023. The movie is full of thrillers and releasing on a prime summer date, is a highly expected blockbuster that fans won't want to miss.

Cast of Oppenheimer?

Cillian Murphy is playing the lead role of titular character, J. Robert Oppenheimer. Murphy has been a part of almost all of Nolan's movies.

Emily Blunt will play the role of Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine Oppenheimer, in the movie.

Matt Damon was previously in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. Oppenheimer is the first time the two reunited since the 2014 epic.

Matt Damon is also a part of the movie, portraying the role of Leslie Groves.

Robert Downey Jr., who has left no stone unturned, is also playing a key role in Nolan's Oppenheimer. The actor will play Lewis Strauss, a businessman, philanthropist, and naval officer who served two terms on the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Several other stars will feature in the movie, like Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, etc.

Ticket price of Oppenheimer and where to watch? The anticipation of Oppenheimer is so high the ticket price for the movie is Rs 2450 for some shows on the film's opening day. That ticket price is for IMAX screens at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, lower parel in Mumbai for the evening and night shows.

Bookmyshow reveals that the IMAX tickets for the film are sold for a whopping Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 per ticket.

Ticket prices in cities like Delhi, Mumbai are anticipated to be higher as compared to Chennai and Hyderabad. In Delhi, the tickets for the 2D shows are sold at Rs 2000. The movie is being run at all major theatres across the country such as PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, etc. with prices ranging between Rs 700 to 2500.