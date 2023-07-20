Gujarat to host 69th Filmfare Awards, everything you need to know

Gujarat is gearing up to host the 69th edition of Filmfare Awards in 2024, with the state government's Tourism Corporation on Wednesday signing an MoU with entertainment and lifestyle content company Worldwide Media (WWM), to promote the state as a premium film destination, the Times Group-owned company, said.

Gujarat will, for the first time, have the opportunity to hold Filmfare Awards that honour artistic and technical excellence in Bollywood, presenting it with a chance to promote the state as a film destination and promote tourism.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL) MD Saurabh Parghi for the state government and Deepak Lamba, CEO on behalf of Overall Media (WWM) in presence of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at Gandhinagar.

69th Filmfare Awards in Gujarat: Officials

The state government claimed the entertainment industry has welcomed the state's 2022 Cinematic Tourism Policy and are looking forward to shooting movies in Gujarat. Facilitating this Filmfare Award 2024 will turn into one more milestone for the state looking to promote itself as a prominent film destination.

Aside from CM Patel, Tourism Minister Malubhai Bera and other senior ministers and officials, Managing Director of Times Group Vineet Jain and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff were present at the MoU signing ceremony. Hosting such an esteemed award function in the state will draw in countless superstars, producers and industry experts to Gujarat, and this will help the travel industry and neighbourhood economy of the state, CM Patel stated.

The occasion will exhibit the state's magnificence, culture, and social legacy, which will draw in movie producers to involve Gujarat as a destination for future film projects. Consequently, the film production and investment activities will increase in the state, he added.