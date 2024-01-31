"We took permission," AR Rahman on AI voices of late Bamba, Shahul Hameed

Music Composer AR Rahman has recreated the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for the song 'Thimiri Yezhuda' in Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, 'Lal Salaam.' Both artists had done work with AR Rahman, before their demise.

Soon after the song went viral, it attracted mixed reactions from the people. Some praised Rahman for using technological advancements to bring the voice of such artists again to life. While others have different opinions, calling it disrespectful and morally unethical.

However, the Oscar-winning composer revealed that the permission has been taken by the families of legendary singers and also sent deserving remuneration.

AR Rahman clarified on X

The 57-year-old composer took X and wrote “We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia.”