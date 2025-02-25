Weekend binge alert: Fresh movies and web series dropping on OTT this week

This weekend, an exciting line-up of films and web series with a variety of drama, action, humor, and captivating documentaries will be available on OTT platforms.

A new batch of must-watch films and TV shows is making its way into well-known streaming services as February comes to an end and March begins. Take a look at the highly anticipated sequels and gripping real-life stories that will be available this week on Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, and other platforms, ranging from gripping criminal dramas to romantic tales.

OTT releases this week 2025: Netflix

American Murder: Gabby Petito (Feb 17): The sad disappearance of 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito, who embarked on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, is the subject of the chilling three-part documentary series. The series displays twists behind the case.

Court of Gold (Feb 18): Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground, this animated series follows the Olympic dreams of basketball teams from the United States, Serbia, France, and Canada. NBA players Victor Wembanyama, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry appear in the series.

Daaku Maharaaj (Feb 21): Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Bobby Deol, Daaku Maharaaj is a fast-paced action-adventure film released on February 21. It follows the adventures of a daring robber who battles powerful enemies to build his own empire.

Dabba Cartel (Feb 28) –

Also Read: Was Preity Zinta's Rs 18-crore loan written off? Actress reacts to reports Dabba Cartel brings an exciting twist to the crime genre. This gripping series follows five middle-class women whose small-time dabba business spirals out of control when they get involved in a dangerous drug syndicate. The action-packed drama explores their dark, secretive lives and the lengths they’ll go to survive.

OTT releases this week 2025: JioHotstar

The White Lotus Season 3 (Feb 17): Zion, the son of Maui, White Lotus spa manager Belinda, discovers a startling crime while meditating in Thailand in the most recent season of the highly acclaimed television series, The White Lotus Season 3. The show, which stars Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, and Leslie Bibb, combines dark humor with drama.

Win or Lose (Feb 19): A bunch of young softball teams who are all dealing with personal issues are the focus of Pixar's debut original television series. The show, which stars Chanel Stewart, Will Forte, and Jo Firestone, promises poignant moments and valuable life lessons.

Read: HIT: The 3rd Case Movie Details Oops! Ab Kya? (Feb 20): This comedy-drama is about a lady who unintentionally becomes pregnant with her ex-boyfriend's sperm, which sets off a chain of unanticipated occurrences. The cast is led by Vanshika Taparia and Shweta Basu Prasad.

2025 OTT releases this week: ZEE5 Thriller

Crime Beat (Feb 21): An engrossing action-thriller that follows young reporter Abhishek Sinha as he looks into the unexplained death of Binny Chaudhary, a mafia don in Delhi. The series starring Rahul Bhat, Saba Azad, and Saqib Saleem, explores the dangers of criminal journalism.