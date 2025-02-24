Hardik Pandya is making headlines not just for his on-field performances but also for his rumored romance with UK singer Jasmin Walia. Speculation about their relationship gained momentum after Jasmin was spotted at the high-stakes India vs. Pakistan match. Indian cricketeris making headlines not just for his on-field performances but also for his rumored romance with UK singer Jasmin Walia. Speculation about their relationship gained momentum after Jasmin was spotted at the high-stakes India vs. Pakistan match.

A recently surfaced video of her passionately cheering for Team India has gone viral, with one particular moment—where she is seen blowing kisses during the India vs. Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai—grabbing attention across social media.

Walia grabbed everyone’s attention when the stadium’s cameraman zoomed in on her, flashing her gesture on the big screen. The moment sent fans into a frenzy as Jasmin, fully immersed in the electrifying atmosphere, was seen blowing kisses from the stands.

Her pictures went viral in no time and fans couldn't stop gushing over her beauty. Social media was flooded with compliments, with one user commenting, “Damn, Hardik your girlfriend is so pretty.”

“New bhabhi (sister-in-law) in the stadium,” another wrote. Some fans even compared her with Hardik's ex wife Natasha Stankovic.

A day ago, she also shared a picture from her hotel in Dubai with a caption mentioning "Dubai."

Also Read

Jasmin and Hardik's dating rumours in Ind vs Pak Match

In August last year, a Reddit user found Jasmin and Hardik in separate pics from the same location in Greece, which sparked their dating rumours. This news came a month after Hardik and Natasha announced their divorce.

The ex-couple issued a joint statement that reads, "After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both of our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin is a British singer and TV personality who has released multiple music videos in English, Punjabi, and Hindi. She rose to fame with Bom Diggy (2017) alongside Zack Knight. She also featured in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) later.

She started her career with The Only Way Is Essex (2010) and then joined Desi Rascals 2 (2015) alongside her then-boyfriend Ross Worswick. She launched her YouTube channel in 2014 when she collaborated with artists like Zack Knight. Her singles include Dum Dee Dee Dum (2016), Girl Like Me (2016), Temple (2017), and Go Down (2017).