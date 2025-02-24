HIT: The 3rd Case teaser: Nani unleashes his fury in action-packed thriller

On his birthday, Nani's upcoming film HIT: The 3rd Case dropped its gripping teaser, giving fans a glimpse of his intense new avatar. As Arjun Sarkaar, it displays Nani's new, violent, and passionate side. A high-octane third installment in the franchise is hinted at by the action-packed and raw teaser.

Nani, who plays a police officer with a short temper, has a powerful presence in the part and suggests a compelling storyline under Sailesh Kolanu's direction. The plot revolves around a string of killings that defy the police, and Arjun Sarkaar intervenes to solve the case. Nani's portrayal of a man with anger problems in Saripoda Sanivaram is reminiscent of this character.

About HIT 3 teaser

Nani can be seen in a white suit on the poster. His blood-stained hands held a machete. He wrote the poster and the words, "TToday. Feb 24th. With love, I present you violence. HIT The Third Case. #HIT3Teaser #HIT3".

The trailer, which was posted on YouTube and lasted more than a minute, shows Nani taking over a murder investigation. He knocks up goons in the video to reveal the truth about multiple killings. In Kashmir, Arjun Sarkaar, played by Nani, is seen using a cane to fight.

"Everybody is performing murders using the same method, which means there is some motive," he explains as he delves deeply into the case. In one section, a female voice inquires as to whether he is indeed a police officer.

About Hit: The Third Case, franchise

On May 1, the crime thriller will be released in theaters. The next movie, which is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is the follow-up to Adivi Sesh's 2022 release HIT: The Second Case. Unanimous Productions and Wall Poster Cinema are the producers of HIT: The Third Case. Mickey J. Meyer is the composer of the music.

Srinidhi Shetty, star of the KGF franchise, also appears in it. Vishwak Sen starred in the franchise's debut movie, Hit: The First Case, which came out in 2020. Rajkummar Rao starred in the Kolanu-directed Hindi version of the same-titled film, which was released in 2022.

On his official X page, Nani just posted a new still from the movie, which is said to be set in Kashmir. The actor wrote, "Merry Christmas to each one of you #HIT3," as the caption for the poster, which features him holding the reins of a black horse against a snow-covered background.