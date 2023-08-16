Home / Entertainment / Who is Anubhav Singh Bassi, the stand-up comedian who made it to big screen

Who is Anubhav Singh Bassi, the stand-up comedian who made it to big screen

Anubhav Singh Bassi recently made his Bollywood debut in "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" along with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. He was once a UPSC aspirant before being a stand-up comedian

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Anubhav Singh Bassi

Aug 16 2023
Anubhav Singh Bassi is an actor, stand-up comedian and YouTuber, who began his career in stand-up comedy from 2017, after first getting into law, and then trying to crack the UPSC exams.

According to Wikipedia, the standup comedian has done his tour in more than 35 cities across the country and delivered a Ted Talk about his struggles in June 2020.

He recently made his Bollywood debut in Luv Ranjan's directorial "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" next to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie hit theatres on 8th March 2023. Anubhav Singh Bassi plays Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood friend in the movie.

Early life

Bassi was born on January 9, 1991, in Parikshitgarh, Meerut district. He completed his schooling at Dewan Public School and later completed his graduation in BA LLB from Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow in 2015. Before becoming a stand-up comedian, he was a UPSC aspirant and an entrepreneur.

Career

After struggling with various professions, Bassi finally ended up as a stand-up comedian. 

Bassi's journey began with an open mic event, which he discovered via an online search, and later engaged himself in a stand-up scene while working at a startup.

Bassi created his Youtube channel in 2016, but his first video was published in 2019 titled "Cheating" which went viral and has been watched by more than 8 crore people. His next few videos took him to stardom with his channel.

Awards and world tours

He received the “Youth Icon of the Year” trophy from the Golden Glory Awards in 2021. He not only performed throughout the country but also did world tours and travelled to different countries such as the US, New Zealand, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia and Europe.

Controversies

Comedians are used to being in the limelight for one reason or the other, as there’s always a risk of the jokes hurting someone's sentiments. One such case was recently in news about Anubhav Singh Bassi, where a Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking action against him for humiliating lawyers in his show 'Bas Kar Bassi'. The petitioner had alleged that Bassi ‘humiliated’ lawyers with his comedy.

Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia weren't interested in considering the petition and advised the petitioner to come up with a stronger case. The court also states, “Why should we entertain this against some stand-up comedy show? Come with something better.”

The apex court also states that such matters should be addressed by the concerned legal community and not by the individual petitioner.

