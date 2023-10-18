Woman uses skipping rope while riding bicycle, video gets mixed reactions

It’s not uncommon to come across videos of individuals performing unsafe stunts on the internet, occasionally. While few have an inherent ability to pull off such stunts, others try to engage in such dangerous acts to fuel their adrenaline drive.
Some people can pull off unconventional stunts to get online attention, which they readily get. Now, here’s a video of a young lady daring to try out this risky stunt on a bicycle, which has attracted a lot of views on the internet. In the video clip, she is seen riding a bike and trying a skipping rope, simultaneously.
The caption reads in a video, "Skipping in my style". Since being shared on October 7, the video has amassed 2.3 lakh views and 3.6 million views.
Woman uses skipping rope while riding bicycle: Twitter Reaction
Followers from Instagram were in awe of her balancing abilities and enjoyed her rare talent. The lady's standard followers gave her commendations and crowded the comments section with heart and love emoticons. But, many viewers also questioned her care for safety.
"Itna talent kha se laati ho (How are you so talented)" remarked a person. "Amazing," added a person. A user added, "Sister itna risk maat lo (Sister, don't take so much risk)"
"India's got talent," said a user. "Super," added another person. A third person added, "Ye bahot risky h sis... please be careful (This is very risky, sister)." "Wow," commented a person.
More about the riding women with rope
According to her Instagram profile, she has 1.2 million followers on the Meta-owned platform. She depicts herself as a ''Self-taught Dance Artist,'' and frequently shares recordings of dancing and riding a bike.
