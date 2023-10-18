JioCinema to release 'world's first angel investment show', Indian Angels

Streaming platform Jio Cinema is ready to release 'Indian Angels', which is portrayed as the world's first angel investment show on the OTT platform, according to a media release on October 17.

The inaugural episode is planned to be released later this month, and will be trailed by two episodes streamed on Jio Cinema each week. The show is being launched by Digikore Studios.

The release noted, Indian Angels will provide an exceptional opportunity to the audience to become investors alongside the board of industry leaders.

Who are the investors on 'Indian Angels'? The show's board of angel investors incorporates:

• Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho

• Shreedha Singh, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co

• Aparna Thygarajan, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of Shobitam.

• Kunal Kishore, Founder and director of Value 360

• Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.

• Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip and director.

Statement issued for the show 'Indian Angels' "Indian Angels embodies the essence of innovation and the boundless possibilities of OTT platforms. It transcends mere entertainment; it signifies a movement that promises to reshape our understanding of investment", Abhishek More, founder and CEO of Digikore Studios stated.

“This innovative endeavour places investment opportunities at the forefront of your screens, democratising angel investing for all. Prepare to be inspired, educated, and empowered as you witness the dawn of a new era in business entertainment," JioCinema spokesperson said.

Beginning of shooting Shark Tank season 3 In related news, the third season of the business reality show and competitor Shark Tank India will also feature a few new sharks. Zomato founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal and Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal have likewise joined the board. Incorporating the Season 3 judges Namita Thapar (CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho) as the other primary sharks.

The official streaming date of Season 3 is yet to be announced. However, Season 3 of 'Shark Tank India' will stream on the OTT platform at Sony Liv.