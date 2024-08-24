Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

1 terrorist eliminated, warlike stores recovered in J&K's Baramulla area

A terrorist was eliminated and warlike stores were recovered in an operation in Baramulla's Sopore area, Army said on Saturday.

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region. | File photo: PTI
In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said, "OP WATARGAM, Sopore #Baramulla. One terrorist eliminated and war-like stores recovered. Operation is continuing."

Earlier today, security forces launched a search operation following a brief exchange of fire with terrorists in Baramulla's Sopore area, police said.

 

In a post on 'X' Jammu and Kashmir police said, exchange of fire in Sopore. "Alert security forces retaliated. Area #cordoned off. Searches underway. Further details shall follow."

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir is going to witness the elections after a gap of 10 years, as the last assembly election was held in 2014.

The polling in the UT will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, as per the Election Commission of India. The counting of the votes will take place on October 4. There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies, of which 74 are general, nine are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and seven are for Scheduled Castes.


