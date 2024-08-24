Army chief visits Manipur, reviews security situation along int'l border

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the international border in Manipur, an army statement said.

Gen Dwivedi is on a two-day visit to Manipur.

"The Army chief along with the Eastern Army Commander reviewed the security situation along the border and the internal security situation in the area", the statement said on Friday.

Gen Dwivedi lauded "the efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles towards maintenance of peace and harmony in the area," it said.

He also interacted with the veterans and appreciated their invaluable contributions towards nation building and urged them to continue playing their part in contributing towards peace and spreading friendship among communities.