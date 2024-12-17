Decoding row over relocation of 1971 Surrender pic from Army Chief's lounge

The relocation of the iconic 1971 Surrender painting at the Army Chief’s lounge has stirred a row, with the Congress-led Opposition accusing the Narendra Modi government of trying to “erase history” that does not align with their narratives.

The painting, which depicts the surrender of the Pakistani Army to India after the end of Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, is a symbol of India’s decisive military victory over Pakistan in all the wars fought between the two neighbours.

Amid controversy, the painting was later relocated to the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment on December 16, which is commemorated as Vijay Diwas in India. Here’s why the painting holds significant importance in India’s military history, and its relocation has sparked controversy:

What does the 1971 Surrender portrait depict?

The 1971 Surrender portrait depicts the historic moment when Pakistani General AAK Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender on December 16, 1971, effectively marking the end of the Bangladesh Liberation War. The iconic picture shows Lt General Niazi signing the surrender document in front of Indian Army’s Lt General Jagjit Singh Aurora, which was followed by over 93,000 Pakistani soldiers laying down their arms.

The war, lasting just 13 days from December 3 to December 16, 1971, was triggered by Pakistan’s military crackdown in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) to suppress a pro-independence movement following the 1970 elections. The then Indira Gandhi-led Indian government intervened both directly and indirectly, including training Bangladesh liberation forces, creating internal resistance against Pakistani forces.

The surrender took place at the Racecourse Ground (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka. The victory was significant, as India not only liberated East Pakistan but also made significant gains in West Pakistan by capturing several territories in Lahore and Sindh.

However, at the end of the war, India returned most of the captured territories in West Pakistan during the Simla Agreement of 1972, as a gesture of goodwill and to establish lasting peace.

From military might to mythical valour

The 1971 Surrender portrait, which adorned the Army Chief’s lounge, was replaced by a new artwork titled ‘Karam Kshetra’ (Field of Deeds).

The new portrait shows Pangong Lake along the India-China border and also features modern military assets such as boats, all-terrain vehicles, tanks, and Apache helicopters. The artwork also shows mythological figures like Chanakya and Lord Krishna guiding Arjuna’s chariot in the Mahabharata.

Why was the portrait relocated?

According to a report in India Today, the new portrait shows a strategic shift in the Indian Army’s evolving focus on countering China’s growing influence. The old painting was relocated to Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment on December 16 on Vijay Diwas. In a statement, the Army said the painting was relocated to benefit a large audience.

“This painting is a testament to one of the greatest military victories of the Indian Armed Forces and the commitment of India for justice and humanity for all. Its placement at the Manekshaw Centre New Delhi will benefit a large audience due to the substantial footfall of diverse audiences and dignitaries from India and abroad at this venue,” the Army said in a statement on X.

However, the move was panned by some military veterans. In a post on social media platform X, Lt Gen (retd) HS Panag said, “The photo/painting symbolising India’s first major military victory in a 1,000 years and also first as a united nation, in 1971, has been removed by a hierarchy which believes that mythology, religion and distant fragmented feudal past will inspire future victories.”

What is the Opposition’s take on this?

The Congress lashed out at the Modi government, with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing the government of attempting to rewrite history and downplay the erstwhile Indira Gandhi regime’s achievements.

“The picture showing Pakistan Army surrendering to India has been removed from the Army Headquarters. That picture should be put back,” she said in Parliament on Monday.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue, calling the decision “troubling” and a “direct affront to the historical memory” of the 1971 war.