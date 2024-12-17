Norway-India ties at their very best and growing: Norwegian envoy Stener

Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener expressed confidence in the India-Norway ties and spoke about the scope for expanding business opportunities between the two countries. She delivered the remarks on the sidelines of the premiere of the documentary 'All I Want for Christmas' in New Delhi.

Discussing about the film based on refugees from Ukraine into Norway post the Russia Ukraine conflict, Ambassador Stener told that Norway had received 85,000 Ukrainian refugees who have been "welcomed with open arms because in Norway we support Ukraine in their fight for freedom against the full-scale invasion from Russia".

She expressed support for the 10-point peace plan and said that India is contributing towards conflict resolution just like Norway. "When there is a war like this, we always hope for a resolution and we also always hope for a quick resolution for Norway...India is also trying to contribute like Norway is in the same way..."

In an interview with ANI, on being asked about the ties between India and Norway, Ambassador Stener said, "Norway-India relations are at their very best and they are growing. This year has been a very important year. On 10 March this year, together with the other EFTA (European Free Trade Association) countries, we signed the Trade and Economic Partnership agreement. And that has caused a lot of interest from Norwegian businesses to look to India. So that is a very important marker".

Earlier this year on March 10, member states of the EFTA- Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland signed a comprehensive Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with India.

As per the factsheet by the EFTA, it was noted that with the entry into force of the agreement, the EFTA states will commit to maintaining the elimination of all customs duties on imports of industrial products, as well as fish and other marine products, originating in India. Reciprocally, India will reduce and eliminate customs duties on a significant share of industrial products originating in and currently exported from an EFTA State.

The Agreement will lead to elimination of duties on most industrial goods currently exported to India by EFTA companies, such as for example pharmaceutical products, machinery, watches, fertilizers, medicines, chemical products, minerals, as well as fish.

Speaking about the ratification of the EFTA, Ambassador Stener said, that the agreement hasn't been ratified yet, but will be done in the next few weeks in Norway. "I'm also hearing that it will be ratified in Switzerland in the next few months, so we expect the treaty to enter into force next year", she added.

As noted in the Preamble of the TEPA, the common intention between the member states is to strengthen links, establish close and lasting relations and pursue the objective of sustainable development.

She also said, "We are also looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi next year in Oslo for the Nordic India summit".

The second India-Nordic Summit took place in May 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Summit provided an opportunity to review the progress of the India-Nordic relations since the 1st India-Nordic Summit, which was held in 2018 in Stockholm.

Discussions were held on multilateral cooperation in post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, sustainable development, innovation, digitalization, and green and clean growth, the Ministry of External Affairs had noted in a press statement.