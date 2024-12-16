Crucial event for humanity under Indira's leadership: Cong on Vijay Diwas

The Congress on Monday paid tributes to the armed forces on Vijay Diwas, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying it was a momentous occasion for humanity under the decisive leadership of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Vijay Diwas marks the surrender of Pakistani forces to the Indian Army in 1971.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "On the glorious occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour, dedication and resolve of our armed forces." The nation will always remember the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of all the heroes of the 1971 war who liberated Bangladesh from injustice while protecting India's sovereignty, he said.

Kharge said, "On this day in 1971, the geography of the world changed when our valiant Indian military force defeated Pakistan and liberated Bangladesh." "It was a momentous occasion for humanity under the able, farsighted and decisive leadership of Smt. Indira Gandhi," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We pay our tributes to the indomitable courage, valour and valour of our armed forces and Mukti Bahini," he said.

The grateful nation will never forget the sacrifice and dedication of the brave sons of Mother India, Kharge said.

More From This Section

The Congress, on its official X handle said, that on the strength of its indomitable courage and valour, the Indian Army defeated Pakistan on December 16, 1971 and played an important role in the creation of Bangladesh, bringing the Pakistani army to its knees.

"Many salutes to the brave sons of Mother India on Vijay Diwas," the party said in its post in Hindi on X.