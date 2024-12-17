President Murmu discusses long-standing ties with Sri Lankan counterpart

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met President Droupadi Murmu on Monday and discussed strengthening the 'long-standing' India-Sri Lanka ties.

Terming it a "meaningful meeting," Dissanayake said that their discussions on Monday focussed on regional security and mutual cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a meaningful meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (16). We discussed strengthening the long-standing ties between Sri Lanka and India, focusing on regional security and mutual cooperation. Grateful for the warm hospitality and dinner reception."

The President's Secretariat informed about President Murmu's meeting and said India will continue to support Sri Lanka for its 'sustainable development'.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received President Anura Kumara Disanayaka of Sri Lanka at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. The President said that as a close and trusted partner, India would continue to support the Sri Lankan Government's efforts for the sustainable economic development of Sri Lanka."

The Sri Lankan President is on a three-day state visit to India from December 15-17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to Dissanayake at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Mr Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the official statement read.

Dissanayake also held discussions with several Indian business leaders here. Highlighting Sri Lanka's investor-friendly environment, he invited them to explore opportunities in the areas of tourism, IT, and renewable energy.

In a post on X, he said, "Engaged in productive discussions with Indian business leaders in New Delhi today (16). Highlighted Sri Lanka's investor-friendly environment and invited them to explore opportunities in key sectors like tourism, IT, and renewable energy. Together, India and Sri Lanka can strengthen economic ties!"

Dissanayake requested Prime Minister Modi's support for Sri Lanka's application to become a member of the BRICS. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Sri Lanka's support for India's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2028-2029, the MEA said.

The Sri Lankan President also reiterated Sri Lanka's stance on not allowing its territory to be used in any way that could compromise India's security. The two nations reaffirmed their commitment to work together in countering traditional and non-traditional threats as well as to ensure a free, open, safe and secure Indian Ocean Region.