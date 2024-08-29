Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 2nd nuclear-powered missile submarine to be commissioned today: Report

2nd nuclear-powered missile submarine to be commissioned today: Report

The commissioning of INS Arighat is being seen as a step towards boosting India's naval prowess and nuclear deterrence capabilities

INS Shalki, Indian submarine, Indian Navy in Sri Lanka
India's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) programme is a closely guarded project. | Representative photo: X/@airnewsalerts
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine is expected to be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, sources said.

The commissioning of INS Arighat is being seen as a step towards boosting India's naval prowess and nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine SSBN (Ship, Submersible, Ballistic, Nuclear) is scheduled to be commissioned on Thursday at Visakhapatnam, a sources in the defence establishment said.

The defence minister is expected to be present during the commissioning of the submarine, they said.

More details are awaited as officials on Thursday remained tight-lipped about the commissioning.

India's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) programme is a closely guarded project.

More From This Section

NIA conducts searches across 7 states to probe leakage of defence secrets

3 terrorists believed killed in operations along LoC in Kupwara: Army

Govt appoints Rajwinder Bhatti as CISF DG, Daljit Chaudhary as BSF DG

Premium

BS@50: How India thrived in adversarial environment in the past 50 years

India shares with Israel its concern over escalating situation in West Asia

INS Arihant, India's first home-made nuclear submarine, was launched in July 2009 and was quietly commissioned in 2016.

INS Arihant in October 2022 carried out a successful launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in the Bay of Bengal with a "very high accuracy", the defence ministry had said.

The ministry had also said the SSBN programme is a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US approves sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India for $52.8 mn

Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die, according to lawsuit

Delhi-based Velmenni wins grant to develop submarine communication

Premium

ThyssenKrupp JV in fray for building six conventional submarines

Pakistan invites PM Modi to Islamabad SCO meet, raises Kashmir issue again

Topics :Rajnath SinghSubmarinenuclear powerIndian submarine

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story