2nd nuclear-powered missile submarine to be commissioned today: Report

India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine is expected to be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, sources said.

The commissioning of INS Arighat is being seen as a step towards boosting India's naval prowess and nuclear deterrence capabilities.

India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine SSBN (Ship, Submersible, Ballistic, Nuclear) is scheduled to be commissioned on Thursday at Visakhapatnam, a sources in the defence establishment said.

The defence minister is expected to be present during the commissioning of the submarine, they said.

More details are awaited as officials on Thursday remained tight-lipped about the commissioning.