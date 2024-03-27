700 personnel join 'Tiger Triumph'; India, US Navy ships sail out together

A battalion group of the Indian Army, comprising more than 700 personnel, is taking part in the ongoing bilateral tri-service exercise -- 'Tiger Triumph-24' -- between India and the US, being held on the Eastern Seaboard, sources said on Wednesday.

The exercise from March 18-31 aims at developing interoperability for conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and refining SOPs to enable rapid and smooth coordination between the forces of the two countries.

The Indian Army's contingent, comprising one battalion group is taking part in the second edition of the tri-service exercise, along with the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force, sources in the defence establishment said.

The 14-day exercise is being conducted in two phases with a harbour phase at Visakhapatnam followed by a sea phase at Kakinada.

The primary focus of the exercise is to enhance interoperability, strengthen bilateral relations, and refine capabilities in HADR and sub-conventional operations.

"The exercise has witnessed the amphibious capabilities of the Indian Army in conventional and sub-conventional scenarios. The Indian Army is represented by an integrated battalion group in the exercise, with strength of over 700 army personnel, showcasing newly procured or inducted weapons and state-of-the-art technological infusions," a defence source said.

The Indian Army contingent is represented by components from infantry, mechanised infantry, Para (Special Forces), artillery, engineers and other supporting arms apart from assorted systems of multiple drones, anti-drone equipment, and ICVs (infantry combat vehicles), the sources said.

The harbour phase included communication checks to ensure seamless coordination between the participating forces.

"Personnel from both countries exchanged visits to each other's ships, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. These interactions not only strengthened interpersonal bonds but also facilitated the exchange of best practices and operational techniques," the source added.

The sea phase which commenced on Tuesday, involves a "strategic move to a simulated island country", setting the stage for a series of complex operations.

The first major operation will be a ship-to-shore move, demonstrating the precision and coordination required for amphibious operations, they said.



A Navy official on Wednesday said the sea phase of the exercise commenced with ships of the Indian Navy and the US Navy sailing out together.

This phase will witness service personnel from both countries going through various facets of amphibious operations including coordinated HADR and medical evacuation, he said.

The sea phase includes troops to swiftly disembark and establish a secure perimeter, showcasing their professionalism and readiness for challenging environments, the sources in the defence establishment said.

Establishing an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp will be a key focus of the exercise, reflecting the commitment of both forces to humanitarian assistance. The camp setup involves logistical challenges and coordination efforts, highlighting the importance of efficient planning and execution in disaster relief operations, they said.

"Sub-conventional operations and joint drills will be conducted to enhance the operational capabilities of both the forces in combating asymmetric threats. These exercises will include convoy operations, IED drills, cordon and search operations, and counter-ambush drills, demonstrating the readiness of the forces to tackle diverse challenges," the source added.

The exercise also includes subject matter expert exchanges, cross-board visits of Indian and US troops, and friendly sports matches to foster camaraderie among the troops.

The joint training exercise with the US Defence Forces demonstrates interoperability, joint operational capabilities and intelligence sharing between both countries, the sources said.