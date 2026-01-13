A restructured Army: IBGs cleared, 30 other organisational changes approved

The IBG concept has been debated within the Army for nearly two decades. In recent years, it gained renewed traction after China raised its combined arms brigades in 2017. An IBG is envisaged as a formation of roughly 3,000 to 4,000 soldiers, configured as a combined force comprising infantry, tanks, artillery, air defence, signals, engineers and other supporting units. At present, at least a few IBG formations exist, but these are widely considered to be IBGs largely in name rather than in full operational form.