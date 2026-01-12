India-Germany sign pacts to strengthen ties across defence, tech, energy

India and Germany on Monday signed a slew of agreements spanning sectors such as defence, technology, health, energy and human resources.

The two countries also agreed to enhance economic ties through establishing a CEO Forum integrated into the Joint India-Germany Economic and Investment Committee.

In the area of critical and emerging technologies, India and Germany signed multiple declarations of intent covering a semiconductor ecosystem partnership, cooperation on critical minerals, and collaboration in telecommunications.

Energy and sustainability featured prominently in the outcomes. An offtake agreement was signed between India’s AM Green and Germany’s Uniper Global Commodities for green ammonia. In addition, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also inked between India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board and the German Technical and Scientific Association for Gas and Water Industries (DVGW) in the field of renewable energy.