Vance, Rubio congratulate Gor on assuming charge as US envoy to India

US Vice President J D Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have congratulated Sergio Gor as he took charge as the US Ambassador to India, expressing confidence that he would do a great job in New Delhi.

Namaste! Today marks my first day at the US Embassy in New Delhi. I am honoured to join this dedicated team and eager to get to work advancing President Donald Trump's priorities and deepening the US-India partnership. I couldn't be more optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations under President Trump's leadership, Gor posted on social media on Monday.

Amplifying the post, Vance said, Congrats, Mr. Ambassador. You'll do a great job! Rubio echoed the sentiment, saying, You will do a great job! Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau also welcomed Gor, calling him a great addition to our team. Gor, 39, arrived in New Delhi on January 9 to take up his new role as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia. Addressing US Embassy personnel, he said no country is as essential as India for Washington, adding that both sides are actively engaged in firming up a trade deal. The envoy said real friends can disagree but ultimately resolve their differences, referring to the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.