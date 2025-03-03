After EU talks, India explores defence industry ties with Belgium

India and Belgium on Monday explored potential defence engagements in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in the maritime domain, and discussed ways to strengthen defence industrial cooperation. The talks took place during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's meeting in New Delhi with Princess Astrid of Belgium and Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken. The meeting came just days after India and the European Union (EU), of which Belgium is a member state, pledged on Friday to explore a security and defence partnership to counter common threats. The defence minister welcomed Belgian investments in India’s defence sector and suggested Belgian companies expand their footprint in India and integrate Indian vendors into their supply chains, according to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement. Both countries also agreed to explore an "institutionalised defence cooperation mechanism", the statement added.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth had on Friday met the European Commission's commissioner for defence and space, Andrius Kubilius, in New Delhi. They held comprehensive discussions on India-EU bilateral defence and security cooperation, with a focus on maritime engagements and information-sharing in the Indo-Pacific.

Seth and Kubilius also explored "ways and means to enhance defence industrial cooperation, particularly the participation of European defence companies in joint projects and coproduction opportunities in India", according to an MoD statement on Friday. They also discussed the modalities of Indian participation in the EU’s Permanent Structured Cooperation (Pesco) framework and other European developmental projects. Pesco is a treaty-based framework that enables 26 of the 27 EU member states to jointly plan, develop, and invest in collaborative capability development while enhancing the operational readiness and contribution of their armed forces.

Kubilius visited India as part of a delegation led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a joint statement on Friday, stating: "The EU side welcomed India’s interest in joining the projects under the EU's Pesco, as well as to engage in negotiations for a Security of Information Agreement (SoIA). The leaders also committed to exploring a security and defence partnership." As part of her official visit, von der Leyen also led the EU College of Commissioners to India.

When the EU regularly exchanges classified information with third countries, it does so under legally binding agreements that ensure both exchange and protection of such information. These agreements are known as SoIAs.

Speaking to a financial daily, Kubilius highlighted India’s strong defence industry and its potential to play a key role in the EU’s defence supply chains. His remarks come as European nations are working to expand and modernise their armed forces in response to the Russia-Ukraine war, rising threat perceptions, and geopolitical uncertainty under US President Donald Trump. He also noted that the proposed India-EU free trade agreement, once finalised, would help strengthen defence cooperation. Additionally, he stated that the defence and security pact the EU is exploring with India would be similar to those it has signed with Japan and South Korea.