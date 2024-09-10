MoD inks Rs 26,000 crore deal with HAL for 240 Sukhoi engines: Key details

The defence ministry finalised a significant contract worth over Rs 26,000 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on September 9 for the purchase of 240 aero-engines to power the Sukhoi-30MKI jets, according to a report by the Times of India. This procurement aims to sustain the operational readiness of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) fleet of 259 Russian-origin fighters.

The 240 AL-31FP aero-engines, to be produced at HAL's Koraput division, will include some components sourced from Russia. A ministry of defence official stated that HAL would gradually increase the indigenisation content of these engines to 63 per cent by the end of the delivery period, achieving an overall average of over 54 per cent.

The official further mentioned that this contract would also enhance the indigenous components used in the repair and overhaul of these engines. The agreement was approved by the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security on September 2, the national daily said. The deal is crucial as the IAF currently operates with only 30 fighter squadrons, whereas at least 42 are required to counter the dual threats from China and Pakistan.

The Sukhoi-30MKI, the backbone of the IAF’s fleet, was largely manufactured by HAL under a licence agreement with Russia for over $12 billion. In addition to these engines, 12 more Sukhoi aircraft and associated equipment are being ordered for around Rs 11,500 crore to replace those lost in crashes.

The government had earlier approved Rs 5,300 crore for new engines to power the IAF's 60 MiG-29 fighters, which will also be produced by HAL in collaboration with Russian partners. India’s struggle to develop its own aero engines with the required thrust-to-weight ratio has been a long-standing issue. To cut costs and increase indigenous content, the IAF has now adopted bulk ordering of engines, rather than the previous piecemeal approach. Engines generally need to be replaced two or three times during a fighter jet’s operational lifespan.

Key features of the Sukhoi-30MKI jets

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a multi-role air superiority fighter designed by Russian manufacturer Sukhoi for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and assembled under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). This aircraft, a variant of the Sukhoi Su-30, boasts capabilities in both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat.

The aircraft is powered by two AL-31FP turbofan engines, enabling it to reach speeds of up to Mach 2. It features thrust vectoring technology, which significantly boosts manoeuvrability. Additionally, the Su-30MKI is equipped with a combination of Indian, French, and Israeli avionics, including the indigenous Uttam AESA radar as part of its ongoing upgrade programme.

With a range of 3,000 km that extends to 8,000 km with in-flight refuelling, it can carry a wide variety of weapons, such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which was successfully tested in 2017.

The Su-30MKI has served as a testing ground for indigenous defence technologies, including guided bombs, electronic warfare systems, and missiles developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Ongoing upgrades aim to incorporate the Uttam AESA radar and the Astra missile, further boosting its capabilities.

Impact of Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets on the Indian Air Force

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is one of the most powerful fighter jets in the IAF’s arsenal, capable of securing air dominance. Its advanced avionics, long-range, and exceptional manoeuvrability make it a formidable opponent. The aircraft has been deployed in multiple international exercises, demonstrating its capabilities against top fighters like the Eurofighter Typhoon.

India's acquisition of the Su-30MKI began in 2000 with a deal to procure 140 jets. The first batch was delivered in 2002, and Indian-assembled units entered service in 2004. Today, nearly 260 Su-30MKIs form the backbone of the IAF and are expected to remain in service for several decades.

In addition to air superiority missions, the Su-30MKI excels in various roles, from air-to-ground strikes to carrying a wide range of missiles and bombs. Its adaptability is enhanced by integrating systems from several countries, including Russia, France, Israel, and India.

The Su-30MKI is crucial to the IAF’s defence strategy and is expected to remain in operation until 2045. HAL is also working on the "Super Sukhoi" upgrade programme to further enhance the aircraft's combat capabilities.