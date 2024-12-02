India likely to seal navy Rafale jet deal next month: Why it's just in time

India is likely to finalise the procurement of 26 naval variant Rafale combat jets by next month, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi reportedly said on Monday, with the development coming just a month after China’s modernised J-15B and J-15D carrier-based combat aircraft were reported to have become operational.

Admiral Tripathi's remarks, made at a media briefing in New Delhi ahead of Navy Day, were reported by news agency PTI. In July 2023, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) approved the purchase of the Rafale-Marine (Rafale-M) jets, designed and built by France's Dassault Aviation, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Why does the Rafale-M deal come just at the nick of time?

Towards the end of October, China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy, or PLAN, for the first time conducted dual-aircraft carrier operations in the South China Sea. The exercise included China’s two active carriers, Liaoning and Shandong.

According to a report on the exercise by US military news portal The War Zone, they also confirmed that both China's modernised J-15B single-seat multirole fighter and the J-15D two-seat electronic warfare jet had likely become operational, signalling PLAN's progress in developing more advanced carrier-based aircraft for its growing fleet.

The fighters participating in the exercise included the original J-15 variants designed for short takeoff but assisted recovery (STOBAR) launches and the advanced J-15B, which can reportedly perform catapult-assisted takeoff but recovery (CATOBAR) operations. The presence of at least fifteen J-15B jets, which were not publicly known to be in operational service at the time, was notable, added the report.

The J-15B represents a significant upgrade over earlier J-15 models, reportedly including features such as a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and an updated cockpit. While most retain the Russian-designed AL-31F engines, some of these jets have also tested China's domestically produced WS-10 turbofans, added the report.

Also reportedly visible on the Shandong during the exercise were two J-15D electronic warfare (EW) jets, broadly similar to the US Navy’s EA-18G Growler. The report said that they were likely equipped with secondary strike capabilities.

According to media reports, the J-15D prototype's first flight likely occurred in late 2016. This variant features large wingtip electronic warfare pods. Additional antennas are also reportedly fitted across its airframe, while additional EW pods can be mounted under its wings and fuselage.

The J-15B introduces the PLAN to CATOBAR operations, essential for its third carrier, the Fujian, which features an electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS), an advanced but complex technology.

However, according to the report, the J-15B and J-15D are still STOBAR-compatible, allowing them to operate aboard Liaoning and Shandong. They will provide the air wings of these carriers with a higher capability compared to the original J-15.

What do we know about the Rafale-M deal?

The deal for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets is valued at over Rs 50,000 crore.

Once completed, the Rafale-M deal will see the Indian Navy operate these aircraft from its indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, and possibly INS Vikramaditya, which was procured from Russia. At present, India's two operational aircraft carriers are deployed with the Russian Mikoyan MiG-29K fighter aircraft.

How is Rafale-M different from the IAF’s Rafale?

France completed the delivery of all 36 Rafale jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in December 2022, under a Rs 59,000-crore government-to-government deal signed in September 2016.

For its navy, India chose the Rafale-M over the American-made Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. A key advantage of the Rafale-M is its commonality with the IAF’s Rafale jets, which can lower costs related to spares and maintenance.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale aircraft at Air Force Station, Ambala. Photo credit: PIB According to Dassault Aviation, the aircraft’s manufacturer, “The Air Force single-seat Rafale C, the Air Force two-seat Rafale B, and the Navy single-seat Rafale-M feature maximum airframe and equipment commonality, and very similar mission capabilities.” Approximately 80 per cent of components are shared between the IAF version and the Rafale-M.

All Rafale variants belong to the 4+ generation of fighter aircraft, incorporating advanced avionics and some features typically found in fifth-generation jets.

The Rafale-M is a single-seat aircraft capable of executing a wide range of missions, including deep strikes, air defence, and reconnaissance. Dassault Aviation describes the Rafale-M, like its IAF counterpart, as an “omnirole aircraft,” capable of conducting air-to-air and air-to-ground missions simultaneously.

Nevertheless, the Rafale-M, proposed for the navy under the latest deal, includes some key differences compared to the IAF’s variant.

The Rafale-M is specifically designed for aircraft carrier operations, made possible by modifications such as a reinforced undercarriage, strengthened landing gear, and an extended, fortified nose.

These design enhancements enable the Rafale-M to withstand the stresses of landing on a carrier deck. It is equipped with a tail hook for arrested landings and features a carrier-based landing system. It also has foldable wings to fit within the constrained space available on aircraft carriers.

The Rafale-M is slightly heavier than the air force variant due to these modifications.

Both the IAF’s existing Rafales and the Rafale-M are equipped with an AESA radar, specifically the RBE2 radar developed by Thales. However, the Rafale-M’s radar is optimised for maritime operations.

Both variants also share the Thales SPECTRA internal electronic warfare system, which is also tailored for maritime applications on the Rafale-M.

Both the air force and naval variants can carry a common suite of armaments, including the long-range Meteor air-to-air (A2A) missile, MICA A2A missile, HAMMER air-to-surface stand-off weapon, SCALP long-range stand-off missile, AM39 EXOCET anti-ship missile, and laser-guided bombs.

Can the Rafale-M operate from Indian carriers?

Originally, the Rafale-M was designed to operate from CATOBAR-equipped aircraft carriers.

CATOBAR stands for catapult-assisted take-off, barrier-arrested recovery. Such a system uses catapults to launch aircraft from the carrier and arrestor wires during their landing.

France operates the Rafale-M from its only aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, which is equipped with the CATOBAR system.

However, the Indian Navy operates two 45,000-tonne aircraft carriers, the INS Vikramaditya and the INS Vikrant. Both are conventionally powered carriers that use ski-jump ramps to assist aircraft take-offs.

This challenge has been overcome, with the Rafale-M having successfully demonstrated its ability to carry out a ski-jump from the shore-based test facility at INS Hansa, in Goa. The Rafale-M was selected by the Indian Navy after rigorous testing at this facility.