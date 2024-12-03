Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Su-30 upgrade to naval crafts: DAC clears Rs 21,772 cr defence proposals

Su-30 upgrade to naval crafts: DAC clears Rs 21,772 cr defence proposals

Approvals include ships for the Indian Navy, helicopters for the Indian Coast Guard, and an electronic warfare system for Indian Air Force jets

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

Photo: Shutterstock

Bhaswar Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five capital acquisition proposals amounting to over Rs 21,772 crore were accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in an official release.
 
Approvals include ships for the Indian Navy, helicopters for the Indian Coast Guard, and an electronic warfare system for Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, along with upgrades to tanks, vehicles, and aircraft engines.
 
1) Water jet fast attack crafts
 
The DAC granted AoN for the procurement of 31 new water jet fast attack crafts for the Indian Navy. These are designed to perform tasks such as low-intensity maritime operations, surveillance, patrol, and search and rescue operations close to the coast, said the MoD release.
 
 
In addition, these vessels will play an effective role in anti-piracy missions, particularly in and around India's island territories.
 
2) Fast interceptor crafts

More From This Section

Army, Jammu operation, Solider

LeT terrorist involved in October's Gagangir attack killed in Srinagar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Galwan disrupted decades of LAC peace; next aim de-escalation: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India committed to fair boundary settlement with China: EAM Jaishankar

MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter

US okays $1.2-bn MH-60R helicopter equipment sale to India: Why it matters

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

India looks West for cutting-edge weapons to reduce reliance on Russia

 
The DAC also accorded AoN for the procurement of 120 fast interceptor crafts. These vessels are capable of performing multiple roles, including escorting high-value units such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, and submarines for coastal defence, added the MoD.
 
3) Electronic warfare suite for Su-30 MKI
 
The DAC also accorded AoN for the procurement of an electronic warfare suite, comprising external airborne self-protection jammer pods, next-generation radar warning receivers, and associated equipment, for the IAF's Su-30 MKI aircraft.
 
This system will enhance the operational capabilities of the Su-30 MKI and protect it from enemy radars and related weapon systems while carrying out missions against enemy targets protected by air defence systems, said the MoD.
 
4) Advanced Light Helicopters
 
The DAC also accorded AoN for the procurement of six Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-IIIs (Maritime Role) for the coast guard to strengthen coastal security and surveillance in coastal areas.
 
5) Enhancing service life of defence assets
 
Additionally, approval has been granted for the overhaul of the Indian Army's T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP infantry fighting vehicles, and engines of Sukhoi fighter aircraft, which will enhance the service life of these assets.

Also Read

PremiumPM Modi at VfB Stuttgart summit: India, Germany up their game in Europe

PM Modi at VfB Stuttgart summit: India, Germany up their game in Europe

Pinaka ER

DRDO successfully completes flight tests of guided Pinaka rocket system

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I

Bharat Forge lowest bidder for Army's Rs 6,000 cr towed guns contract

Tejas

Govt imposes fine on US firm over delays in delivery of Tejas Mk1 engines

PremiumBank

BFSI sector valuation discount to overall market at a record high

Topics : defence firms Advanced Light Helicopters Indian Air Force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationWorld Chess Championship LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon