Indo-China naval race hots up as Indian, Chinese warships dock in Sri Lanka

The ongoing strategic contest between India and China in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is hotting up, even as their troops remain in a military standoff along the land borders at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On Monday morning, the docking of the Indian Navy's guided-missile destroyer, INS Mumbai, at Colombo coincided with the arrival of three Chinese warships, in another indication of the naval race in the neighbourhood, reported the Times of India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How has India responded to this?

According to the report, the Indian Navy closely monitored the three Chinese warships -- destroyer Hefei, and amphibious ships Qilianshan and Wuzhishan -- from their entry into the IOR until they docked at Colombo on Monday morning.

For its part, Sri Lanka has welcomed both INS Mumbai and the Chinese warships "in compliance with naval traditions." Meanwhile, INS Mumbai and the Chinese warships are scheduled to separately conduct "passage exercises" with the Sri Lankan navy upon their departure, both coinciding on August 29.





In the past, New Delhi has strongly protested to Colombo when Chinese warships, spy vessels, and submarines have been allowed to dock at Sri Lankan ports.

What are the strategic implications for India?





India's strategic concerns in the IOR have been heightened following the Mohamed Muizzu government's recent defence cooperation agreement with China in the Maldives, which led to the withdrawal of Indian military personnel operating a Dornier aircraft and two advanced light helicopters.

Now, the latest instance of Chinese warships docking at Colombo is expected to be met with apprehension in New Delhi, according to the Times of India report.





The India-China strategic rivalry has also focused attention on the Sri Lankan Presidential elections scheduled for September 21. For New Delhi, President Ranil Wickremesinghe is seen as a preferable option, compared to Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the National People's Power, who is perceived to have pro-China leanings.

The development also comes amid increasing Chinese presence in the IOR.

Quoting an official from the Indian defence establishment, the report said that Chinese navy warships, including those that are part of its anti-piracy escort forces, are now staying in the IOR for a much longer time than earlier.

The unnamed official added that China's growing naval presence in the IOR, along with Beijing's intention to establish additional logistical facilities in the region, presents a significant challenge for the Indian Navy.

What is China up to in India's backyard?





In March, a report by the US intelligence community said that China will continue its efforts to establish additional overseas military installations and secure access agreements, including in regions near New Delhi, with potential bases in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Seychelles, and the UAE among those being considered by Beijing.

An intelligence report titled "The Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community," published on March 11, stated: "The People's Liberation Army (PLA) will continue to pursue the establishment of overseas military installations and access agreements in an attempt to project power and protect China's interests abroad."

The report further noted: "Beyond developing its military base in Djibouti and its military facility at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia, Beijing reportedly is considering pursuing military facilities in multiple locations, including — but not limited to — Myanmar (Burma), Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Pakistan, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Tanzania, and the UAE."

What challenge does this pose for India?

The 140-warship strong Indian Navy faces a situation where it has to maintain sufficient force levels to manage Pakistan, while also detering China, in the IOR.

For its part, China has been steadily enhancing its "underwater domain awareness" in the IOR by way of almost continuous deployment of survey and research vessels, which are considered to be 'spy' ships, to reportedly collect oceanographic and other data, which is crucial for navigation and submarine operations.





The challenge faced by India is highlighted by the fact that the Pentagon's 2023 annual report on China's military power estimates that the size of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is more than 370 ships, making it the largest navy in the world. For its part, the US Navy has a combat-ready fleet of 291.

Another worrying development for India is the deepening maritime cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad. China is assisting Pakistan in building up its navy.

In fact, China has already delivered four multi-role frigates to Pakistan. Additionally, eight Chinese diesel-electric submarines are also in the pipeline.





In April, China launched the first of the eight advanced Hangor-class stealth submarines it is constructing for the Pakistan Navy, even as the Indian Navy's next major submarine programme, Project 75 (India), faces delays.

Speaking to Times of India, an unnamed Indian Navy officer warned that by 2028-29, the Pakistan navy would have the same number of assets as India's Western Naval Command.