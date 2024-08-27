'We are equal citizens': Muhammad Yunus assures Bangladesh's Hindus

Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday expressed his vision for a Bangladesh where everyone can practice their faith without fear and where temples do not require protection, Bangladesh-based daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Addressing Bangladesh's Hindu leaders on the occasion of Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, Yunus reportedly said that Bangladesh is akin to a large family, and it is the government's responsibility to safeguard the rights of all its citizens.





Our responsibility is to establish the rights of every citizen," the Dhaka Tribune quoted Yunus as saying, as he greeted the leaders at the Jamuna State Guest House. "Our job is to ensure justice for every citizen. There can't be any divisions among people in our country," said Yunus, adding, "We are equal citizens. The interim government is determined to protect the rights of every citizen of the country."

According to the report, one Hindu leader informed Yunus that the community had sought Lord Krishna's blessings for the prosperity and harmony of all. The leader reportedly added that the Hindu community had also suspended celebrations in flood-affected areas and had instead provided relief and food to those in need.

The leaders also commended Chief Adviser Yunus' visit to the Dhakeswari Mandir, a temple in Old Dhaka, and his remarks during the visit. They expressed hope that these actions would foster a peaceful society and ensure harmony in the country.

According to the Dhaka Tribune report, during their discussion with the Chief Adviser, the leaders also brought up the issue of Hindu property being seized, including land belonging to Hindu temples.





The Hindu leaders present reportedly included Kajal Debnath and Monindra Kumar Nath of the Hindu Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad, Priti Chakraborty of Universal Medical College and Hospital, Basudeb Dhar and Santosh Sharma of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad, and Charu Charan Brahmachari of ISKCON.

The alleged targeted attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus have also been condemned by several world leaders. These alleged attacks were reported in the wake of Sheikh Hasina resigning as Bangladesh Prime Minister and fleeing to India on August 5, following unprecedented student-led anti-government protests against her administration. The protests were initially triggered by a controversial quota system in government jobs.





Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed the situation in Bangladesh and emphasised the urgent need for the restoration of normalcy and the protection of minorities, particularly Hindus, in the country.

Hasina's ousted government was succeeded by an interim administration, with 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as its chief adviser.

Since the fall of Hasina's government, over 230 people have been killed in Bangladesh in the ensuing violence, bringing the total death toll to more than 600 since the large-scale student protests began in mid-July.