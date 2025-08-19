Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Upward trend' in ties with China, says Ajit Doval in talks with Wang Yi

'Upward trend' in ties with China, says Ajit Doval in talks with Wang Yi

NSA Ajit Doval's remarks come at a time when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a two-day visit to India, making his first visit to India in three years

Ajit Doval
The talks between Doval and Wang Yi come ahead of PM Modi's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit | Photo: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, on Tuesday, in his opening remarks during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said that ties with Beijing are on an "upward trend".
 
Highlighting peace along the borders, Doval noted, "I'm very happy that since then, in the last 9 months, there has been an upwards trend. Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial", news agency ANI reported. 
 
Doval's remarks come at a time when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a two-day visit to India, making his first visit to India in three years.
 
Echoing the same sentiment as Doval's, in a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Wang Yi, on Monday, said that the ties between the two countries are showing a positive trend towards returning to cooperation. Speaking to Jaishankar, Wang Yi also stressed that the two countries should view each other as partners and not rivals.
 
Underlining the role played by PM Modi and Xi Jinping in giving a boost to move ahead since their talks in Kazan 2024, Doval noted, "The new environment that has been created has helped us in moving ahead in the various areas that we were working."
 
The talks between Doval and Wang Yi come ahead of PM Modi's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. 
 

India-China ties

 
The ties between the two Asian neighbours deteriorated after the deadly Galwan clash of 2020 along the Line of Actual Control. However, recently, the two neighbours have pushed forward to mend ties, with New Delhi reinstating tourist visas for Chinese nationals and Beijing loosening curbs on urea exports.
 
Earlier today, a report in The Economic Times suggested that China has reportedly assured India of supplies of fertiliser, rare earth minerals, and tunnel-boring machines. 
 
The mending in ties between India and China also comes at a time when the US has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India. While the 25 per cent tariffs were imposed as the negotiations under the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement stalled, another 25 per cent was imposed as "secondary sanctions" for purchasing Russian energy at a time when the US President Donald Trump is trying to broker a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inside Beijing's military parade: From laser tanks to hypersonic missiles

No change in our position on Taiwan: India rebuts China's Jaishankar claim

Settled 6 wars in 6 months: Trump again claims stopping India-Pak conflict

Ex-Army Chief Naravane urges dialogue for Russia-Ukraine peace solution

Premium

Indian Army's 'Rudra' all-arms brigades reflect change, not rehash

Topics :Ajit DovalNarendra ModiIndia China relationsS JaishankarWang YiXi JinpingSCO summitBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story