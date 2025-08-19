No change in our position on Taiwan: India rebuts China's Jaishankar claim

India on Tuesday rejected Beijing’s claim that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had reaffirmed Taiwan as part of China during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, clarifying that its position remains unchanged and focused on economic, technological and cultural engagement with Taipei.

“There is no change in our position on Taiwan. We stressed that like the rest of the world, India has a relationship with Taiwan that focuses on economic, technology and cultural ties. We intend to continue it,” official government sources said.

Beijing’s version of Monday’s meeting, released through state media Xinhua, asserted that Jaishankar had reaffirmed that Taiwan is a part of China.

The state media added that Jaishankar has said that bilateral ties were “continuously improving”. It also quoted him as thanking China for facilitating Indian pilgrims’ visits to sacred sites in Tibet (known as Xizang in China) and emphasising cooperation to enhance “strategic perceptions”. What is India's stance on Taiwan? India does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. It follows the One-China policy, under which Beijing is recognised as the sole representative of China. India has, however, leveraged its relations with Taiwan during a tense period with China. In 2020, after border clashes with China in Galwan, New Delhi appointed senior diplomat Gourangalal Das as its envoy in Taipei. The same year, two Indian MPs virtually attended the swearing-in of the Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. India also referred to former Taiwan president Lee Teng-hui as “Mr Democracy” in a condolence message.

India has otherwise avoided political statements on Taiwan. Engagement has remained limited and low-profile. Now, as India and China resume direct flights and signal an attempt to repair ties, India’s Taiwan outreach is expected to remain cautious. Does India have an embassy in Taiwan? No, it does not. However, India, along with more than 60 other countries, has set up trade or cultural offices under various names. In 1995, India set up the India-Taipei Association (ITA) in Taipei, headed by a senior diplomat. Taiwan established the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) in New Delhi in the same year. These offices handle trade, cultural, and educational exchanges.