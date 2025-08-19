Inside Beijing's military parade: From laser tanks to hypersonic missiles

Over the weekend, Beijing residents witnessed a rare display of China’s newest military technology during rehearsals for a major parade. Videos and photos shared online revealed advanced weaponry being moved through the city, including hypersonic missiles, a road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), drones, unmanned vehicles, and even a large laser weapon, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

ALSO READ: China rare earth exports rise to six-month high on July shipment surge The parade, scheduled for September 3 in Tiananmen Square, will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Around 40,000 military personnel took part in the latest rehearsal, which ran from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. It was the second large-scale practice, following a smaller one the previous weekend, the news report said.

Hypersonic missiles on display One of the most eye-catching developments was the appearance of new anti-ship missiles from the YJ series. The YJ-15 was spotted, along with three missiles believed to be hypersonic: the YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20. • The YJ-17 appears to include a hypersonic glide vehicle, similar to the DF-17, China’s first missile of this type. • The YJ-19 looks similar to Russia’s Zircon hypersonic cruise missile and may use scramjet technology. • The YJ-20 features a biconic shape, suggesting it could be a manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle. These sightings indicate China is advancing rapidly in hypersonic weapons technology, a field that has drawn global attention for its ability to evade traditional defence systems.

Possible new ICBM system Another image from the rehearsal showed a massive transporter-erector-launcher vehicle carrying a large missile canister under a tarp. Its unique single-side cab design suggests it may be a new road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile system, either recently developed or an upgraded version of an older one, the news report said. Unmanned underwater vehicles ALSO READ: China's $167 billion mega dam faces setback as weak rains hit hydropower Two extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) were also seen. One of them, the AJX002, resembles a torpedo and measures about 18 to 20 metres long. It uses pump jet propulsion, much like Russia’s Poseidon nuclear torpedo. However, it is unclear whether the Chinese version is nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed.

Next-generation armoured vehicles The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) also showcased a new light tank, which is smaller than the Type 99A main battle tank. The vehicle is fitted with advanced features such as: • A four-sided radar • Active protection systems • A laser weapon and air defence gun • A 105mm main gun mounted on an unmanned turret Crew members were seen wearing helmets with augmented and virtual reality displays, as well as smartwatches, pointing to the integration of human and unmanned systems in these tanks. Alongside the tanks, new armoured infantry fighting vehicles, fire support vehicles, airborne vehicles, and mobile mortars were also seen.