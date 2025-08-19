Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Inside Beijing's military parade: From laser tanks to hypersonic missiles

Inside Beijing's military parade: From laser tanks to hypersonic missiles

Beijing's military parade rehearsal showed new hypersonic missiles, drones, laser tanks, and advanced armoured vehicles, highlighting China's growing high-tech military power

Chinese soldiers, China military
The parade, scheduled for September 3 in Tiananmen Square, will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. (Photo/Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Over the weekend, Beijing residents witnessed a rare display of China’s newest military technology during rehearsals for a major parade. Videos and photos shared online revealed advanced weaponry being moved through the city, including hypersonic missiles, a road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), drones, unmanned vehicles, and even a large laser weapon, according to a report by South China Morning Post.
 
The parade, scheduled for September 3 in Tiananmen Square, will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Around 40,000 military personnel took part in the latest rehearsal, which ran from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. It was the second large-scale practice, following a smaller one the previous weekend, the news report said.   
 

Hypersonic missiles on display

 
One of the most eye-catching developments was the appearance of new anti-ship missiles from the YJ series. The YJ-15 was spotted, along with three missiles believed to be hypersonic: the YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20.
 
• The YJ-17 appears to include a hypersonic glide vehicle, similar to the DF-17, China’s first missile of this type.
• The YJ-19 looks similar to Russia’s Zircon hypersonic cruise missile and may use scramjet technology.
• The YJ-20 features a biconic shape, suggesting it could be a manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle.
 
These sightings indicate China is advancing rapidly in hypersonic weapons technology, a field that has drawn global attention for its ability to evade traditional defence systems.
 

Possible new ICBM system

 
Another image from the rehearsal showed a massive transporter-erector-launcher vehicle carrying a large missile canister under a tarp. Its unique single-side cab design suggests it may be a new road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile system, either recently developed or an upgraded version of an older one, the news report said.
 

Unmanned underwater vehicles

 
Two extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) were also seen. One of them, the AJX002, resembles a torpedo and measures about 18 to 20 metres long. It uses pump jet propulsion, much like Russia’s Poseidon nuclear torpedo. However, it is unclear whether the Chinese version is nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed.   
 

Next-generation armoured vehicles

 
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) also showcased a new light tank, which is smaller than the Type 99A main battle tank. The vehicle is fitted with advanced features such as:
• A four-sided radar
• Active protection systems
• A laser weapon and air defence gun
• A 105mm main gun mounted on an unmanned turret
 
Crew members were seen wearing helmets with augmented and virtual reality displays, as well as smartwatches, pointing to the integration of human and unmanned systems in these tanks.
 
Alongside the tanks, new armoured infantry fighting vehicles, fire support vehicles, airborne vehicles, and mobile mortars were also seen.
 

Drones and unmanned systems

 
China’s expanding use of unmanned systems was also visible in the rehearsal. A wide range of drones and unmanned ground vehicles were transported, reflecting the PLA’s emphasis on automation and next-generation warfare, the news report said.
 

China’s message to the world

 
A Chinese military spokesman earlier stressed that all the weapons shown in the parade would be “domestically produced and in service", according to the news report. The official added that the showcase highlights the PLA’s ability to adapt to new technologies, modern forms of warfare, and the goal of winning future conflicts.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No change in our position on Taiwan: India rebuts China's Jaishankar claim

Settled 6 wars in 6 months: Trump again claims stopping India-Pak conflict

Ex-Army Chief Naravane urges dialogue for Russia-Ukraine peace solution

Premium

Indian Army's 'Rudra' all-arms brigades reflect change, not rehash

Differences must not become disputes: S Jaishankar to China's Wang

Topics :Chinese military tests tankBeijingChinaMilitary weaponBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story