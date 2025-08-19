Settled 6 wars in 6 months: Trump again claims stopping India-Pak conflict

US President Donald Trump on Monday once again repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan.

Talking to the press in the Oval Office while meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump claimed to have ended six wars, including the war between India and Pakistan.

While answering a question, Trump said he thought that the Russia-Ukraine war would be the easiest one to end, but it is not.

Trump said that it is the tough one, and we have been talking about it for a long time, like we were talking about others India-Pakistan.

Trump also indirectly mentioned India and Pakistan on his Truth Social post earlier in the day.

"I've settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible Nuclear disaster, Trump posted. Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 40 times that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan. India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries. ALSO READ: Trump repeats claim of resolving India-Pak conflict on day he met Putin Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in Parliament that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.