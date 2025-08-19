Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Settled 6 wars in 6 months: Trump again claims stopping India-Pak conflict

Settled 6 wars in 6 months: Trump again claims stopping India-Pak conflict

Trump said he once believed the Russia-Ukraine war would be the easiest to resolve, but it has proven the toughest, dragging on like earlier conflicts such as the one between India and Pakistan

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump also indirectly mentioned India and Pakistan on his Truth Social post earlier in the day (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Monday once again repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan.

Talking to the press in the Oval Office while meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump claimed to have ended six wars, including the war between India and Pakistan.

While answering a question, Trump said he thought that the Russia-Ukraine war would be the easiest one to end, but it is not.

Trump said that it is the tough one, and we have been talking about it for a long time, like we were talking about others India-Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Ukraine peace push: Key takeaways from Trump-Zelenskyy White House talks

Trump also indirectly mentioned India and Pakistan on his Truth Social post earlier in the day.

"I've settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible Nuclear disaster, Trump posted.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 40 times that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in Parliament that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has categorically said there was no third-party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

On the day of his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Trump repeated multiple times within hours his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, as well as spoke about Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpIndia-Pak conflictIndia-Pakistan conflictRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

