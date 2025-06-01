All-party delegation led by Sanjay Jha meets Indian envoy in Kuala Lumpur

All-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, was received by Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy, at the High Commission in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The High Commissioner provided the delegation with an in-depth briefing on India's ties with Malaysia.

According to the official Twitter handle India in Malaysia (@hcikl), High Commissioner BN Reddy set the context for the Indian delegation's engagements in Malaysia, emphasising India's firm resolve in fighting terrorism.

The delegation arrived in Malaysia after successfully completing the Indonesia leg of their outreach program under Operation Sindoor, continuing their efforts to strengthen international cooperation against Pakistan's cross-border terrorism.

ALSO READ: Sule-led delegation boosts counter-terrorism ties during Ethiopia visit Earlier on Friday, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, India reiterated its new approach in combating cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, underscoring its firm stance under Operation Sindoor. "The new India will not just share information and data. If anything happens to the country, 'India ab andar ghus ke marega'...PM Modi said very clearly that this is the new normal. Our nation is progressing, and there is peace," said Jha. He emphasised that terrorists' attempts to spread communal disharmony have failed, showcasing India's maturity in handling such incidents. "The way terrorists targeted a particular community, their purpose was to spread communal disharmony in our country, but we are a mature nation. Even a small incident did not erupt...," Jha said while addressing the diaspora.

The delegation's mission is to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat. The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism. ALSO READ: All-party delegation arrives in UK to convey India's anti-terror stance India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.