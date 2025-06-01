Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / All-party delegation arrives in UK to convey India's anti-terror stance

All-party delegation arrives in UK to convey India's anti-terror stance

Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation is on a tour of six European countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation

The All Party Delegation of MPs led by Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in London this evening and was received by High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami. Image: X@HCI_London

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in London on Saturday to reiterate India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

The multi-party delegation, comprising MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M Thambidurai and former Union minister of state MJ Akbar and Ambassador Pankaj Saran, is scheduled to meet with community groups, think tanks, parliamentarians and diaspora leaders.

"The All Party Delegation of MPs led by Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in London this evening and was received by High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami," the Indian High Commission in the UK said in a post on X. 

 

During their three-day visit to the UK, the delegation will be engaging with House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, UK Foreign Office Minister for Indo-Pacific Catherine West, parliamentarians, think tanks and Indian diaspora representatives, the High Commission said.

The Prasad-led delegation is on a tour of six European countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The delegation arrived here after concluding its visits to France, Italy and Denmark over the past week.

Also Read

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: ANI)

Indian all-party team briefs Denmark on challenges of cross-border terror

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Understood tactical mistakes, rectified them: CDS Chauhan on Op Sindoor

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli

Instagram influencer sent to 14-day judicial custody over viral video

Delhi mock drill, blackout

Gurugram begins 'Operation Shield' drill today, blackout at 8 p.m.

Modi, Narendra Modi

Bullets will be answered with cannon balls: PM Modi warns Pakistan

In Denmark's capital, Copenhagen, the delegation interacted with Danish parliamentarians, foreign affairs officials and Indian diaspora groups.

"The delegation emphasised on India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism and stance that any act of violence would be responded to befittingly. India's appreciation of Denmark's public stance condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the expression of solidarity with India was conveyed to the Danish side during the meetings," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement earlier. 

From the UK, the delegation will head for discussions and meetings with a cross-section of parliamentarians, political leaders and diaspora groups in the European Union (EU) and Germany.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

More From This Section

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA raids 15 sites in 8 states after CRPF trooper held in spy case

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK

UK trade body urges continuation of duties on Indian PET plastic imports

Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Reasi district of J&K on Monday. Water levels in the river have dropped sharply after its flow was restricted through Baglihar and Salal dams, days after India suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan | photo: pti

Terrorism from Pak soil a breach of Indus Waters Treaty: India at UN event

smart city, urban, security, Surveillance, cctv cameras, population

India's alarm over Chinese spying rocks the surveillance industry

Pete Hegseth

'Expanding our security partnerships with India': US Defence Secy Hegseth

Topics : Operation Sindoor London Pahalgam attack Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon