Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Terrorism from Pak soil a breach of Indus Waters Treaty: India at UN event

Terrorism from Pak soil a breach of Indus Waters Treaty: India at UN event

India refutes Pakistan's claims of Indus Waters Treaty breach, citing cross-border terrorism. Both nations present opposing views at UN glacier conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Reasi district of J&K on Monday. Water levels in the river have dropped sharply after its flow was restricted through Baglihar and Salal dams, days after India suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan | photo: pti
India placed the IWT in abeyance following a deadly terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam. | Representational Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India has dismissed Pakistan’s claims that it is violating the Indus Waters Treaty, saying instead that Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism is affecting the proper implementation of the agreement, according to a PTI report.
 
Speaking at the plenary session of the first United Nations conference on glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Friday, India’s Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said that terrorism from Pakistani soil is itself a violation of the treaty.
 
“We are appalled at the attempt by Pakistan to misuse the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of the forum. We strongly condemned such an attempt,” Singh said.
 
He pointed out that the situation has changed significantly since the treaty was signed, and that new developments warrant a fresh look at the treaty’s responsibilities.
 
He said these include “technological advancements, demographic changes, climate change and the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism”. The minister also highlighted the original intent behind the agreement, noting that it was founded on mutual goodwill.
 
“However, the unrelenting cross-border terrorism from Pakistan interferes with an ability to exploit the treaty as per its provisions. Pakistan, which itself is in violation of the treaty, should desist from putting the blame of the breach of the treaty on India,” he added.

Pakistan’s objection at the conference

Earlier at the same event, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised India for holding the treaty in abeyance. He warned that any move to abandon the agreement could endanger lives and lead to serious consequences.

Also Read

Understood tactical mistakes, rectified them: CDS Chauhan on Op Sindoor

Indian all-party team briefs Denmark on challenges of cross-border terror

Kerala group in Dubai apologises after backlash over hosting Shahid Afridi

15% of Army time lost to fake news during Op Sindoor: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Colombia retracts statement on Pak, backs India after Tharoor's disapproval

 
“India's unilateral and illegal decision to hold in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the sharing of the Indus Basin's water, is deeply regrettable,” Sharif said, according to Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper.
 
Sharif stressed that Pakistan would not tolerate any breach of the treaty, which he said was essential to millions of people.
 
Treaty put in 'abeyance' after Pahalgam terror attack
 
India had placed the IWT in abeyance following a deadly terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The move was part of several diplomatic punitive actions taken against Pakistan.
 
The IWT was signed in 1960 by India and Pakistan, with the World Bank acting as a guarantor. It outlines how water from the Indus river system - which includes five other rivers - is to be shared between the two countries.

Focus of the UN Conference

The three-day UN conference on glaciers aims to raise awareness about the role glaciers play in maintaining global ecological stability and tackling water-related challenges.
 
More than 2,500 delegates from 80 UN member states and 70 international organisations are taking part in the event, which ends on Saturday. 

Developed countries must lead climate action: India

Meanwhile, addressing the plenary session of the first UN conference on glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said glaciers are retreating everywhere and India, with its large Himalayan territory, is experiencing these impacts first-hand.
 
"According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, glaciers have been losing mass worldwide since the 1990s, and this rate of loss has accelerated in the 21st century... Their retreat is not just a warning; it is a reality with serious consequences, both short and long term, for water availability, food security, biodiversity and the well-being of billions of people, he said.
 
He said preserving glaciers needs a strong global response to greenhouse gas emissions and rising temperatures. "Countries that have contributed the most to global historical cumulative greenhouse gas emissions must lead in immediate, drastic and sustained emission reductions," Singh said.
     
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gurugram begins 'Operation Shield' drill today, blackout at 8 p.m.

'Expanding our security partnerships with India': US Defence Secy Hegseth

Premium

Defence ministry weighs licensing reform; DAP 2020 revision by Nov-end

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, says EAM Jaishankar

Haryana to hold statewide civil defence drill 'Operation Shield' on May 31

Topics :India Pakistan relationsUnited NationsIndus Waters TreatyTajikistan

First Published: May 31 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story