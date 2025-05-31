Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / NIA raids 15 sites in 8 states after CRPF trooper held in spy case

NIA raids 15 sites in 8 states after CRPF trooper held in spy case

The searches followed arrest of now-suspended trooper of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for spying for Pakistan, officials said

NIA, National Investigation Agency
The searches followed arrest of now-suspended trooper of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for spying for Pakistan, officials said. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted a massive search operation at 15 locations in eight states across the country in a Pakistan-linked espionage case.

The searches followed arrest of now-suspended trooper of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for spying for Pakistan, officials said.

Saturday's searches were conducted at the premises of suspects linked with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam and West Bengal, they said.

NIA teams have seized several electronic gadgets and sensitive financial documents, along with other incriminating materials, during the searches, the officials said.

These are being extensively examined for clues to the espionage racket being run by Pakistan-based operatives as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy, a statement issued by the NIA said.

As per NIA investigations, the suspects targeted in today's searches had connections with Pakistani operatives, and acted as financial conduits for carrying out espionage activities in India.

NIA had registered a case on May 20, following the arrest of the suspended assistant sub inspector (ASI) of CRPF, Moti Ram Jat, who had been sharing sensitive information with the PIOs since 2023 and had received funds through various conduits in India in lieu of leaking classified information related to national security.

The anti-terror agency is continuing with its investigation in the case, registered under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Official Secrets Act and the Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :NIACRPF Spying

First Published: May 31 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

