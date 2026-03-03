Angels in white: Indian nurses hold the line under the shadow of conflict

Around 32 kilometres west of Kuwait City, close to the Iraqi border, lies Al Jahra — a stretch of furnace-like land often described as one of the hottest inhabited places on Earth, where temperat­ures have been known to soar past 53°C. On Saturday, for Jasmine Thomas (name changed), a nurse from Kerala, and a handful of Indian colleagues staffing a modest clinic in Jahra, the day began as it usually did.

Missiles and drones cut across the sky above the clinic. Explosions tore through the air at intervals that felt both random and relentless. At one point, Jasmine and her colleagues fled the building in panic, scrambling for safety before retreating to their hostel. For the rest of the day they stayed inside — listening, waiting, and silently weighing their sense of duty against the risks outside.

Whether it is the Kuwait war in the 1990s, the Iraq war in 2003, civil wars that happened in Syria or Egypt, or the current West Asia war, Indian nurses have constituted an indispensable but largely unseen frontline. Estimates suggest that between 400,000 and 500,000 Indian nurses work across the region.

This is not an isolated episode but part of a wider, more enduring story of grit, courage, and resilie­nce that defines a community accustomed to serving in the shadow of conflict: Indian nurses.

By Monday, when Business Standard reached her through a source, Jasmine and her colleagues were back at work. The clinic doors were open. The wards were prepa­red. But patients did not come.

“There is no official data regarding the nursing community living abroad. We are receiving routine queries relating to visas and documentation. However, one call came from a nurse stuck in Iran. We were not aware that Malayali nurses were working there as well,” said Ajith Kolassery, chief executive officer of NORKA Roots, the state’s nodal agency for addressing grievances of non-resident Keralites.

When contacted, a Kerala government official said the authorities had been alerted to one nurse from the state stranded in war-hit Iran.

In most locations, they remain secure. Yet as missiles once again streak across West Asian skies, attention returns to the “angels in white” — a respectful metaphor for nurses — whose service rarely pauses for geopolitics.

Beyond Jasmine and the nurse in Iran, however, the mood among most of those contacted in West Asia was measured rather than alarmist. “We are safe. We hear warning sirens intermittently, but beyond that there is no immediate threat. Hospitals are functioning normally. The government is neutralising attacks,” said an Indian healthcare worker in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A nurse in Kuwait echoed that assessment, saying there was no visible cause for concern for the Indian diaspora at present.