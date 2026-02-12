Armed forces likely to see big-ticket approvals at DAC meet on Thursday

The armed forces seem to be looking to receive clearance for a number of purchases, large and small, by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, when it meets in New Delhi on Thursday, according to sources.

Among the big-ticket nods that the services might see or expect to see are 114 Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation SA. The fighters are estimated to be priced at around €30 billion (₹2.70 trillion) or more. If approved, the fighters would help the Indian Air Force to build its reducing squadrons, especially after the MiG-21 was decommissioned last year.

The submission of wish lists by the Army, the Navy and the Air Force does not automatically translate to clearance by the DAC.

A related transfer of technology from France to India has likely been discussed between the two countries, one source said, adding that indigenous weapons could be fitted into the Rafale jets in the future, so, access to the system would be needed. Indian components might be increasingly used in the jets in the future, too, the source said.