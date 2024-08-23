India supports Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said India supported his country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, underlining that New Delhi's support was "critical" because everyone in the world must equally respect the UN Charter. "Today, history was made. The Prime Minister of India @narendramodi made his first visit to Ukraine since our country's independence, on the eve of our Independence Day," Zelenskyy posted on X after holding talks with Modi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Modi arrived in Kyiv this morning on a special train on the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister after it became independent in 1991.

Zelenskyy noted that four documents between Ukraine and India, covering the medical field, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations, and culture, were signed.

Following the visit, "we also agreed on a joint statement focusing on the development of a strategic partnership, bilateral trade, and continued military-technical cooperation."



"India supports Ukraine's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. And this is critical because everyone in the world must equally respect the UN Charter," Zelenskyy emphasised.

In his talks with Zelenskyy that took place under the shadow of the raging war, Modi said India is ever ready to play an "active role" in every effort to restore peace in Ukraine and he would even like to contribute personally in ending the conflict.

"We (India) are not neutral. From the very beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace. We have come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war," Modi said in his opening remarks during the talks.

"We have come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi who had given a message of peace to the entire world," he said.

The prime minister also asserted India's strong commitment towards respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

"I want to assure you and the entire global community that India is committed to respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity (of states) and it is of utmost importance to us," he said.

Modi also apprised Zelenskyy of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand in September 2022 as well as in Moscow last month.

"Some time back, when I met President Putin in Samarkand, I had told him that this was not the era of war. Last month when I went to Russia, I said in clear words that a solution to any problem is never found on the battlefield," Modi said.

"The solution comes through talks, dialogue and diplomacy and we should move ahead in that direction without wasting time.

Both sides should sit together and find ways to come out of this crisis," Modi said.

The prime minister's visit to Kyiv is seen in many quarters as a diplomatic balancing act as his trip to Russia triggered anguish among some Western countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Modi reiterated the need for "practical engagement" between all stakeholders to develop an innovative solution that will help build broad acceptability and contribute towards peace and stability.

The prime minister conveyed to Zelenskyy India's willingness to contribute in "all possible ways" to facilitate an early return of peace to Ukraine, he told journalists.