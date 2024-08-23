India not neutral, always on side of peace: PM Narendra Modi in Kyiv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv that New Delhi had not been neutral or an indifferent bystander during the Russia-Ukraine conflict and was always on the side of peace.

Modi's maiden trip to Kyiv amid Ukraine's fresh military offensive into Russian territory was the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since Ukraine became independent in 1991.

In his talks with Zelenskyy, Modi said Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to find ways to end the ongoing conflict.

India is ever ready to play an “active role” in every effort to restore peace in Ukraine and he would even like to contribute personally in ending the conflict, Modi said before leaving for New Delhi after a whirlwind visit to the Ukrainian capital.

“My visit to Ukraine was historic. I came to this great nation with the aim of deepening India-Ukraine friendship. I had productive talks with Zelenskyy. India firmly believes that peace must always prevail,” Modi posted on X after a busy day full of meetings and other events. His wide-ranging talks with Zelenskyy primarily focused on ways to end the war and boost bilateral

cooperation in areas of trade, defence, health care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and education.

“We (India) are not neutral. From the very beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace. We have come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war,” Modi said in his opening remarks during the talks.

“We have come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi who had given a message of peace to the entire world,” he said.

The PM also asserted India’s strong commitment towards respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

“I want to assure you and the entire global community that India is committed to respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity (of states) and it is of utmost importance to us," he said.

Modi also apprised Zelenskyy of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand in September 2022 as well as in Moscow last month.

“Some time back, when I met President Putin in Samarkand, I had told him that this was not the era of war. Last month when I went to Russia, I said in clear words that a solution to any problem is never found on the battlefield," Modi said.

“The solution comes through talks, dialogue, and diplomacy and we should move ahead in that direction without wasting time. Both sides should sit together and find ways to come out of this crisis," Modi said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Modi reiterated the need for "practical engagement" between all stakeholders to develop an innovative solution that will help build broad acceptability and contribute towards peace and stability.

The prime minister conveyed to Zelenskyy India's willingness to contribute in "all possible ways" to facilitate an early return of peace to Ukraine, he said.

It was a "very detailed, open and in many ways constructive discussion", Jaishankar said at a media briefing.

The talks revolved around to some extent on the military situation, on concerns like food and energy security, and on "conceivable pathways to peace".

The Ukrainian side wanted continued involvement of India with the Global Peace summit, he said.

"It is India's view that the two sides (Ukraine and Russia) need to engage with each other to find a solution," he said.

The external affairs minister said the two leaders reiterated their readiness to continue cooperation to uphold principles of international law such as respect for territorial integrity and protect the sovereignty of states.

Jaishankar said the prime minister sought the president's assessment both of the ground situation as well as the diplomatic scenario and Zelenskyy spoke on both issues.

The external affairs minister described Modi's visit to Kyiv as a “landmark” trip.

Jaishankar said a significant part of discussions between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy was devoted to the bilateral relations.

There were discussions on trade, economic issues, defence, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, education, he said.

Modi and Zelenskyy also tasked the India-Ukraine inter-governmental commission to specifically focus on rebuilding trade and economic relations.