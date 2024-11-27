Arrest of Iskcon monk in Bangladesh: What's behind the growing tensions?

The arrest of a prominent Iskcon (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) monk amidst rising violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh has sparked outrage across India and among Hindu leaders worldwide.

The incident comes as Bangladesh grapples with escalating communal tensions following the coup that ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from power on August 5, leaving the country’s minority communities vulnerable, reported The Times of India (ToI).

Iskcon monk’s arrest triggers global concern

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a senior Iskcon monk and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was detained by Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch on Monday. Police Spokesperson Talebur Rahman confirmed the arrest, but declined to disclose the charges. Reports suggest the monk is accused of disrespecting the Bangladeshi flag at a rally in October in Chattogram, where he allegedly hoisted a saffron flag.

Das, known for leading protests against atrocities on Hindus, was apprehended at Dhaka airport while en route to Chattogram. A local court denied his bail and sent him to jail, further fuelling tensions.

Rising violence against Hindus and dwindling legal protection

Since the political upheaval in August, Bangladesh’s interim government under Muhammad Yunus has struggled to contain violence targeting minorities. Hindu leaders claim over 3,600 attacks on their community occurred between 2013 and 2021, with incidents of vandalism, arson, and desecration of temples increasing under the current regime.

Hindu organisations, including Iskcon, have mobilised protests demanding stronger legal protections and the establishment of a minority affairs ministry. However, Yunus has downplayed the violence, attributing it to political unrest and accusing India of exaggerating the crisis.

India criticises arrest of Iskcon monk

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong statement, condemning Das' arrest, calling it “unfortunate” that a peaceful religious leader was detained while perpetrators of attacks against minorities remain at large.

“We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right to peaceful assembly and expression,” the MEA said.

Hindu leaders, including Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar, also criticised the arrest. Ravishankar expressed disappointment in Yunus, stating, "We expect much more from Professor Muhammad Yunus, who has been celebrated for promoting peace. Actions like this only deepen tensions.”

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad termed the arrest “cowardly and undemocratic” and urged the Indian government to take decisive action.

Declining secularism and shrinking minority population

Once constituting 20 per cent of Bangladesh’s population, Hindus now make up less than 9 per cent. This sharp decline highlights the enduring challenges minorities face, particularly in the wake of political instability.

Recent calls to declare Bangladesh an Islamic state have further alarmed secular groups. The country's attorney general argued that “socialism and secularism do not reflect the realities of a nation where 90 per cent of the population is Muslim,” raising concerns about the erosion of pluralism.

Comparisons with regional crises

Analysts have drawn parallels between Bangladesh's current turmoil and the political instability in Pakistan and Afghanistan. While comparisons with Afghanistan’s descent into chaos following the Taliban takeover may seem extreme, the military-backed interim government in Bangladesh resembles Pakistan’s “hybrid” regime, where democratic processes exist under significant military influence.

Bangladesh’s strong institutions and economic foundation, built under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, offer some hope for stability. However, the rise in extremist sentiments and the inability to address minority concerns could lead to further unrest, threatening the country’s fragile democracy.

As protests grow both domestically and internationally, the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das has become a flashpoint in the larger narrative of Bangladesh’s declining secularism and rising communal violence. For India and global observers, this development emphasises the urgent need for dialogue and action to safeguard the rights of minorities in the region.