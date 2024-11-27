L&T-Navantia unveils tech to keep submarines submerged for 21 days

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and its Spanish partner Navantia have showcased the integration of bio ethanol stealth technology (BEST) on a Spanish Navy submarine, according to a report by The Economic Times. This technology can provide submarines with up to 21 days of underwater endurance and is set to power the Indian Navy’s next-generation conventional submarines.

BEST has been offered to India with a complete transfer of technology (ToT) as part of the bid under the Navy’s Rs 43,500 crore Project 75 (India), signed last year.

BEST submarine features

BEST enables submarines to remain submerged for three weeks by using bio ethanol to generate oxygen, which sustains the crew and powers fuel combustion. This eliminates the need for surfacing every two to three days, a limitation of conventional submarines, significantly enhancing stealth and endurance.

The technology was recently integrated into the S-83 submarine for the Spanish Navy, marking a milestone in Navantia-L&T’s offering for Project 75(I), which requires six air-independent propulsion (AIP) submarines.

Race to develop next-gen submarines

Navantia-L&T faces stiff competition from the Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) consortium. Earlier trials by the Indian Navy highlighted shortcomings in the Navantia-L&T bid, particularly regarding a sea-proven AIP system, which had initially given TKMS-MDL an edge.

However, Navantia-L&T’s protest against potential disqualification led to the establishment of a technical oversight committee by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). This committee is evaluating technical details and trial reports to determine whether both bids will proceed to the financial stage or if one will be eliminated on technical grounds, potentially resulting in a single-vendor situation.

Navantia-L&T partnership

Navantia and L&T signed a teaming agreement (TA) last year under the MoD’s strategic partnership model, which requires Indian bidders to collaborate with foreign technology partners. The Rs 43,500 crore project, one of India’s largest defence acquisition programmes, includes a 30-year lifecycle sustenance contract of equal value.

More From This Section

The partnership is part of India’s broader initiative to promote indigenisation and technology transfer in defence procurement.

As the competition intensifies, the integration of the BEST system could provide Navantia-L&T with a decisive advantage. The outcome of the technical review and subsequent bid evaluations will determine which consortium secures this prestigious contract, which is set to redefine India’s undersea warfare capabilities.