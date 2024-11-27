Leaders in India condemn Chinmoy Das' arrest in B'desh, demand his release

Amid chaos over the arrest of the former priest ISKCON Bangladesh Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari on sedition charges, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday morning expressed solidarity with the Hindu monk, labelling his arrest as "unjust." He appealed to the central government to intervene in the matter.

"The entire nation stands in solidarity with Saint Chinmoy Krishna Das ji, who was unjustly arrested in Bangladesh. I appeal to the central government to intervene in this matter as soon as possible to free Chinmoy Das," former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Biplab Kumar Deb also condemned the incident of Chinmoy Das' arrest, criticising Bangladesh for being "undemocratic." He urged that joint international action be taken against the "anti-humanitarian" situation in Bangladesh.

"The ongoing attacks on Sanatani minorities, various religious institutions and Sanatani Gurus in Bangladesh are entirely undemocratic & an affront to basic human rights principles. I strongly condemn such incidents, completely based on narrow and vested interests, where Sanatani sentiments and human rights are violated. I urge urgent and joint international action to stem this undemocratic and anti-humanitarian situation," BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb posted on X.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also expressed concerns over the arrest of the ISKCON priest and urged the Bangladesh government under Mohammed Yunus to stop atrocities against Hindus.

"Let's all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKON Bangladesh Priest 'Chinmoy Krishna Das' by Bangladesh police. We urge and plead Bangladesh government under Sri Mohammed Yunus to stop atrocities on Hindus. Indian army blood has been spilled, our resources had been spent, our Army Jawans lives had lost for Bangladesh formation. We are deeply disturbed by the way our Hindu brothers and sisters are being targeted. We plead with the United Nations to intervene," Kalyan posted on X.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on Monday, was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

More From This Section

According to the Dhaka Tribune, Chinmoy Krishna Das appeared before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11 am on Tuesday. His lawyers filed a bail petition, but it was rejected, and he was ordered to be sent to jail.

A case has been filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition, accusing him of raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. However, the complainant has since expressed unwillingness to pursue the case, a minority leader stated.

Moreover, a lawyer was allegedly killed on Tuesday after clashes in Bangladesh's port city of Chittagong over the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das by the authorities, lawyers said.

"Saiful Islam Alif, a lawyer, was killed in Chittagong," Nazim Uddin Chowdhury, President of the Chittagong Bar Association, told ANI over the phone.

The motive of the killing, however, is not clear."Saiful Islam Arif was brutally hacked to death," said Ashraf Hossain Razzak, General Secretary of the Chittagong Bar Association.

"The Chittagong Bar Association has decided to suspend the court activities on Wednesday in protest of their member killing," Razzak added.