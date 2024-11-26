Chinmoy Das arrest: India calls Bangladesh action 'unfortunate'. Here's why

India expressed "deep concern" on Tuesday over the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in Bangladesh, calling on authorities there to safeguard the rights and security of Hindus and all minority communities.

Das, the leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was arrested by Bangladesh police on Monday near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Das is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has noted with "deep concern the arrest and denial of bail" to Das.

This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," the MEA said.

The MEA also highlighted "several documented cases" of arson and looting of homes and businesses belonging to minorities, as well as theft, vandalism, and the desecration of deities and temples.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the statement added.

The MEA also expressed concern over the attacks on minorities peacefully protesting against the arrest of Das.

We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," it added.

On Tuesday, a court in Bangladesh ordered Das to be sent to jail after rejecting his bail appeal.

Following the court's decision, the Hindu leader's followers began chanting slogans in protest at the court premises.

Das was detained on Monday following a request from the regular police, a spokesperson for the Police's Detective Branch reportedly stated. However, the arrest was made without specifying the charges.

Earlier, on October 30, a case was filed against 19 individuals, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally by the Hindu community in Chattogram's New Market area.