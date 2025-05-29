Assam approves arms licences for indigenous people near Bangladesh border

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (May 29) clarified that Assam’s new arms licence policy will not apply to areas bordering Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland. These regions, though historically involved in border disputes with Assam, are not considered vulnerable in terms of national security, he said.

“There were some queries regarding whether the arms license policy would also apply to inter-state border areas such as those shared with Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland,” Sarma posted on X.

“Let us clarify: Assam has always maintained that inter-state border issues are matters that can and should be resolved through mutual understanding and trust. We do not view these regions as vulnerable in the context of national security threats. Accordingly, the arms license policy will not be applicable to the inter-State border areas of Assam,” he added.

He further stated, “The Government of Assam firmly believes that inter-state boundary issues are not security vulnerabilities, but matters best resolved through understanding and peaceful negotiation.”

New arms licence scheme for vulnerable areas near Bangladesh border

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to issue arms licences to “original inhabitants and indigenous communities” living in “vulnerable and remote” areas near the Bangladesh border. These districts include Dhubri, Nagaon, Morigaon, Barpeta, Goalpara, and South Salmara-Mankachar, where Muslims of Bangladesh origin form the majority and indigenous populations are in the minority.

“This is an important and a sensitive decision,” Sarma told journalists. “In districts like Dhubri, Nagaon, Morigaon, Barpeta, South Salmara and Mankachar, Goalpara districts (where Bangladesh-origin Muslims are in majority), indigenous people are in a minority [and] constantly face insecurity, especially in the wake of recent developments in Bangladesh. These indigenous populations can become victims of attacks from Bangladesh or from within their own villages.”

He added, “The Cabinet decision is important and sensitive. The indigenous people in these districts live in an atmosphere of insecurity due to the recent developments in Bangladesh. They face the threat of attacks from the Bangladesh side and even in their own villages.”

Scheme aims to boost safety

The Cabinet note mentioned that the policy aims to act as a deterrent to unlawful threats and improve the personal safety and confidence of the indigenous communities.

Sarma said, “The government will be lenient in providing arms licences to eligible people, who must be original inhabitants and belong to indigenous communities. The government will not help such people living in vulnerable areas buy arms.”

He stressed that the policy is not aimed at militarising civilians but to address a long-standing demand. “This has been a demand for a long time, since 1985, but no government has dared to take this decision. Had we taken this decision then, the indigenous people would not have sold their land in these areas and left,” he said.

He also said, “The government will identify the vulnerable areas where we will grant arms licences to the indigenous people in a liberal manner. Areas like Hatigaon in Guwahati may also be marked as a vulnerable area.”

The Chief Minister linked the move to the BJP’s pledge to protect the “jati, mati aru bheti” (identity, land, and homeland) of Assam’s indigenous people. “The government is providing protection to the indigenous people and this arms licence will give them additional protection,” he added. The scheme is expected to come into effect within 24 hours of notification.

Opposition slams arms policy

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev, from Barak Valley, strongly criticised the decision. She argued that the policy reflects poorly on the credibility of the Assam government and questions the ability of the Border Security Force and state police to maintain law and order.

She said, “The government can issue an arms licence, but cannot tell someone what he can or cannot use a gun for. Once a person gets a gun, he can use it against anybody.”

Dev also questioned the vague criteria for defining who qualifies as indigenous. “Lastly, till today, nobody knows the proper definition of indigenous people. It is the Chief Minister of Assam who wakes up in the morning and decides who’s indigenous and who’s not. The NRC [National Register of Citizens] is in a hanging position. This issue has been raked up only because elections are round the corner.”

She added that the arms licence policy sets a dangerous precedent and gives the impression that the people of Assam are not safe under the “double-engine sarkar”.