'We sign contracts knowing systems won't come': Air chief on project delays

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has again raised serious concerns about persistent delays in India’s defence procurement projects, highlighting a systemic failure to meet deadlines.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit, Air Chief Marshal Singh openly questioned the practice of signing unrealistic contracts.

“Many times, we know while signing contracts that those systems will never come. Timelines are a big issue. Once a timeline is given, not a single project I can think of has been completed on time. Why should we promise something which cannot be achieved?” he asked during his address.

One of the key examples cited was the much-anticipated Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A programme. Despite a ₹48,000 crore contract signed in February 2021 with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 83 jets, no deliveries have been made so far. The first batch was expected to be handed over by March 2024.

“Deliveries of Tejas Mk1 are delayed. The prototype of Tejas Mk2 is yet to roll out. There is no prototype yet of the stealth AMCA fighter,” he said.

Call for deeper indigenisation, industry-forces trust

Reaffirming the Indian Air Force’s commitment to the government’s "Atmanirbhar Bharat" mission, the Indian Air Force chief emphasised the need to move beyond manufacturing to actual design and development within India.

“We cannot just talk about producing in India, we need to talk about designing. We need to have trust between the forces and industry. We need to be very open. Once we have committed to something, we should deliver. Air Force is trying to do its best to make in India,” he said.

He also stressed the urgency of equipping the armed forces with the necessary tools today, not years down the line. “We have to be now-ready to be future-ready... what we need today, we need today. We need to quickly get our act together. Wars are won by empowering our forces,” he added.

Operation Sindoor highlights modern warfare needs

Air Chief Marshal Singh’s remarks come shortly after Operation Sindoor , India's military response launched on May 7 following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Referring to the operation, the Air Chief underscored the evolving nature of warfare. “The character of war is changing. Every day, we are finding new technologies coming in. Operation Sindoor has given us a clear idea of where we are headed and what we need in future,” he said, citing the need for both technological advancement and a shift in strategic thinking.

He noted the inclusion of private players in the development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project as a significant step forward. “AMCA has been cleared for even participation by private industry, which is a very big step... I’m sure this is going to pave the way to bigger things coming in the future,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the Air Chief has expressed dissatisfaction with India’s defence production pace. Soon after assuming office in October last year, he said that India had fallen behind China in defence manufacturing despite once having an edge.

In February 2025, the Air Chief was caught in a controversy when an accidental microphone recording captured his unfiltered criticism of HAL. “I was promised that when I come here in February, 11 Tejas Mk1As would be ready. And not a single one is ready,” he was heard saying while seated inside a HJT-36 Yashas cockpit. “I find that HAL is just not in mission mode.”

(With agency inputs)