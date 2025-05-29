India's defence budget may near ₹32 trillion by 2047: CII-KPMG report

Drawing a roadmap for the defence sector, the report notes that achieving the vision of India as a developed nation by 2047, particularly through a strengthened defence sector, faces several roadblocks and challenges: "Budgetary constraints could limit the necessary investments in modernising the Armed Forces and developing indigenous military technologies. Additionally, regulatory red tape and procedural quagmire often slow down defence procurement and indigenous R&D initiatives, creating inefficiencies. Dependence on defence imports for critical technologies remains a significant challenge, hindering self-reliance and innovation... Furthermore, there is a shortage of skilled manpower to drive advanced technological developments and manage sophisticated defence systems."

Noting that fostering robust public–private partnerships is necessary, the report nonetheless argues that this remains challenging because the private sector needs incentives and support to enter and sustain in the defence manufacturing domain. "Intellectual Property (IP) rights and technology transfer issues with foreign collaborators also present obstacles in achieving self-reliance. Addressing these challenges requires strategic planning, increased budget allocations, streamlined procedures, robust policy frameworks, and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration between the public and private sectors."

ALSO READ: India's defence production hits all-time high of ₹1.46 trillion in FY25 Highlighting India's aspirations to emerge as a leading nation in the global defence hierarchy, the report lists out "strategic vectors" that break down this vision into three specific objectives.

First, the report calls for achieving enhanced self-reliance in defence production and capabilities by 2032, by targeting critical areas for comprehensive indigenous development, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, and fostering innovation through domestic R&D and manufacturing excellence.

Second, by 2038, the report envisages positioning India among the top five global exporters of high-quality defence equipment and technology by expanding international partnerships, meeting global standards, and vigorously promoting Indian defence products in international markets.

Also Read

Third and last, by 2045, it calls on India to become a world leader in developing and deploying cutting-edge niche technologies across the defence sector, by encouraging collaboration between industry, academia, and government, and driving substantial investments in futuristic R&D.

The report envisages that by committing to these vectors, India can turn its aspirations into reality.

Noting that fostering robust public–private partnerships is necessary, the report nonetheless argues that this remains challenging because the private sector needs incentives and support to enter and sustain in the defence manufacturing domain. "Intellectual Property (IP) rights and technology transfer issues with foreign collaborators also present obstacles in achieving self-reliance. Addressing these challenges requires strategic planning, increased budget allocations, streamlined procedures, robust policy frameworks, and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration between the public and private sectors."

Highlighting India's aspirations to emerge as a leading nation in the global defence hierarchy, the report lists out "strategic vectors" that break down this vision into three specific objectives.

First, the report calls for achieving enhanced self-reliance in defence production and capabilities by 2032, by targeting critical areas for comprehensive indigenous development, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, and fostering innovation through domestic R&D and manufacturing excellence.

Second, by 2038, the report envisages positioning India among the top five global exporters of high-quality defence equipment and technology by expanding international partnerships, meeting global standards, and vigorously promoting Indian defence products in international markets.

Third and last, by 2045, it calls on India to become a world leader in developing and deploying cutting-edge niche technologies across the defence sector, by encouraging collaboration between industry, academia, and government, and driving substantial investments in futuristic R&D.

The report envisages that by committing to these vectors, India can turn its aspirations into reality.

Drawing a roadmap for the defence sector, the report notes that achieving the vision of India as a developed nation by 2047, particularly through a strengthened defence sector, faces several roadblocks and challenges: "Budgetary constraints could limit the necessary investments in modernising the Armed Forces and developing indigenous military technologies. Additionally, regulatory red tape and procedural quagmire often slow down defence procurement and indigenous R&D initiatives, creating inefficiencies. Dependence on defence imports for critical technologies remains a significant challenge, hindering self-reliance and innovation... Furthermore, there is a shortage of skilled manpower to drive advanced technological developments and manage sophisticated defence systems."