Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Nepal govt announces budget of nearly Rs 2,000 billion for 2025-26

Nepal govt announces budget of nearly Rs 2,000 billion for 2025-26

For the social security allowance, the government has allocated NPR 109 billion in the budget, which will take effect from mid-July

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM
For the social security allowance, the government has allocated NPR 109 billion in the budget. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel on Thursday unveiled a budget of approximately NPR 1,964 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.

Paudel allocated NPR 730 million in subsidised loans to support startups in the budget, which was presented during the joint session of the Parliament. The loan scheme will be offered at a concessional interest rate of just 3 per cent and is aimed at encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly among the Gen-Z people (those born between 1997 and 2012).

For the social security allowance, the government has allocated NPR 109 billion in the budget, which will take effect from mid-July. Similarly, NPR 10 billion has been set aside for health insurance.

Additionally, to attract international students, free visas will be offered as part of a scheme outlined in the budget to foreign students wishing to pursue higher studies in Nepal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Talks with Pak on J&K only after PoK is returned: MEA spokesperson Jaiswal

'We sign contracts knowing systems won't come': Air chief on project delays

Mystery deepens over 3 missing Indians in Iran;Embassy warns of trafficking

Indian Army Postal Service Corps launches Meghdoot Millennium software

India's defence production hits ₹1.46 trn, exports at ₹24k cr: Rajnath

Topics :NepalBudget 2025Budget and Economy

First Published: May 29 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story