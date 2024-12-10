Attacks on minorities: Bangladesh counters India with 'fake news' charge

Bangladesh on Monday seemed to downplay India's concerns over attacks on minorities, in a possible indication that the neighbouring country's interim government may not be addressing the issue with the seriousness it warrants. The development came after the foreign secretaries of both nations met in Dhaka for the first time since the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in August.

While Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri flagged "regrettable incidents" of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, Dhaka reportedly described such incidents as "misleading and false information" and added that no country should interfere in its internal affairs.

What is India's stance on attacks on Bangladeshi minorities?

In Dhaka, Misri told reporters that he had raised New Delhi's concerns, including those regarding the safety and welfare of minorities, during his meeting with counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin.

"There is no reason why this mutually beneficial cooperation should not continue to deliver in the interest of both our peoples. And, to that end, therefore, I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh," he said, adding, "At the same time, we also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities."

"We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties," Misri said, adding, "We expect, overall, a constructive approach on all these issues by the Bangladesh authorities, and we look forward to moving the relationship forward in a positive, forward-looking, and constructive direction."

The meeting took place against the backdrop of strained relations between the two countries following Hasina's flight to India on August 5 after massive anti-government protests. Since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed office in early August, India has repeatedly voiced concerns over the targeting of Hindus.

Misri, the first senior Indian official to visit Bangladesh since the interim government assumed power, conveyed New Delhi's aspiration for a "positive, constructive and mutually beneficial" partnership with Dhaka.

"Today's discussions have given both of us the opportunity to take stock of our relations and I appreciate the opportunity today to have a frank, candid, and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors," he said.

Misri emphasised India's willingness to collaborate closely with Bangladesh's interim government. He also met Interim Government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain.

How has Bangladesh addressed India's concerns about minority attacks?

Following Monday's talks, Bangladesh's statement centred on alleged misinformation in the Indian media, according to reports by Indian news agencies. Jashim Uddin stated that Bangladesh expected Delhi's active cooperation in countering what it perceives as a negative campaign in India, to help foster trust between the people of both nations.

"We drew their attention and sought appropriate steps regarding dissemination of misleading and false information in Indian media about Bangladesh's July-August revolution and alleged hostile attitude to the minority communities here in the post-revolution," he reportedly said.

Jashim Uddin asserted that Dhaka firmly emphasised that people of all faiths in Bangladesh were freely practising their religious rituals. Bangladesh reportedly stressed the principle of non-interference, highlighting its practice of refraining from commenting on other nations' internal matters and expecting the same respect in return.

"At the same time, we said no country is expected to interfere in our internal affairs and reminded that Bangladesh refrains from commenting on internal affairs of other countries and they should as well show identical respect for us," Jashim Uddin said.

India-Bangladesh ties have been under significant strain since Hasina was compelled to leave the country following massive anti-government protests in August.

Relations worsened further in recent weeks due to attacks on Hindus and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

A series of violent incidents targeting Hindus, other minorities, and temples in Bangladesh over the past weeks has raised serious concerns in New Delhi.

(With agency input)