Hasina accuses Muhammad Yunus of being 'mastermind' behind student protests

Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday accused the Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, of being the "mastermind" behind the student protests that led to her ouster, while further alleging that the protest was "meticulously designed" to overthrow her government.

While addressing a virtual meeting of the United Kingdom Awami League, Hasina claimed that despite all the demands of the protesters being met, the unrest continued across the nation, suggesting that it was a planned conspiracy.

"Yunus himself said that the student protest that started on July 7, 2024, was not a student-initiated protest but a meticulously designed protest to overthrow me...He was the mastermind who started this conspiracy because all the demands were met, and there was no scope for protest, despite there being a protest across the nation...It was a meticulous conspiracy," Hasina claimed.

She further criticised the interim government for its handling of the situation in the country, calling it "fascist" and saying that the people of Bangladesh were being "deprived" of their rights.

"Today Bangladesh is going through a tough time. Under a fascist government, the people of Bangladesh have been deprived of their rights. The whole of Bangladesh is burning...Today, Bangladesh is being destroyed," she added.

The ousted Prime Minister further noted the recent arrest of former Iskcon priest Chinmoy Krishna Das over the alleged charges of sedition by the Bangladeshi government, stating that he couldn't have any lawyer to defend Das against the charges and claimed that this was the proof that Bangladesh does not have any law and order.

"They arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das and said there couldn't be any kind of lawyer defending him. What kind of justice is this?...This proves that Bangladesh doesn't have law and order," she added.

Earlier, Hasina also condemned the 'unjust' arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and demanded his 'immediate release.'

She also expressed concerns over the attacks against minorities and their places of worship and called for ensuring the safety of the religious freedom of all communities.

On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Hasina, 77, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.